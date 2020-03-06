Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI keen on picking up stake in Yes Bank; RBI wants strategic investor to stay for at least 3 yrs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 19:09 IST
SBI keen on picking up stake in Yes Bank; RBI wants strategic investor to stay for at least 3 yrs

A strategic investor like SBI will have to pick up 49 per cent stake in Yes Bank and stay invested for at least three years, as per the RBI's draft scheme of reconstruction for the crisis-hit lender announced on Friday. The State Bank of India (SBI) has already shown interest in picking up a stake in the private sector lender, the central bank added.

In its draft 'Yes Bank Ltd. Reconstruction Scheme, 2020', RBI said the strategic investor bank will have to pick up 49 per cent stake and it cannot reduce holding to below 26 per cent before three years from the date of capital infusion. From the appointed date, the authorised capital of the private sector bank would stand altered to Rs 5,000 crore and number of equity shares to 2,400 crore having face value of Rs 2 each.

"The investor bank shall agree to invest in the equity of the Reconstructed bank to the extent that post infusion it holds 49 per cent shareholding in the Reconstructed bank at a price not less than Rs 10 (Face value of Rs 2) and premium of Rs 8," said the draft on which comments from stakeholders have been invited till March 9. It further said SBI has "expressed its willingness" to make investment in Yes Bank and participate in the reconstruction scheme.

The draft comes a day after the RBI imposed a moratorium on the bank, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per depositor till April 3. The RBI also superseded the board of the bank, which is now being headed by former deputy managing director and CFO of SBI Prashant Kumar.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has asked the Reserve Bank to look into what went wrong at Yes Bank and fix individual responsibilities. Addressing a press conference here, she said the bank was being monitored since 2017 and developments relating to it were being monitored on a day-to-day basis.

She said the RBI has been asked to assess the causes of problems and identify the role played by individuals. The government, she said, wants the RBI to ensure that due process of law is followed with a sense of urgency.

Earlier in the morning, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said Yes Bank resolution efforts are aimed at maintaining "stability and resilience" in the Indian financial sector and the difficulties will be overcome "very swiftly". The 30-day moratorium deadline is an "outer limit", he said at a banking event in Mumbai, reiterating that the interest of depositors will be "fully protected".

He also defended the timing of the move as "appropriate", saying Yes Bank was unable to come up with a solution despite being given time for internal resolution. Yes Bank has been struggling to raise capital. It sought to raise USD 2 billion initially during this fiscal, which was then pruned to USD 1.2 billion as it could not rope in any investor.

Also, the bank had deferred announcement of its financial results for the third quarter ended December. The bank had told stock exchanges that it will publish the same on or before March 14, 2020. Stock of Yes Bank plunged by over 80 per cent during intra-day trade on BSE and closed 56.04 per cent down at Rs 16.20..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays Karnataka HC order granting bail to 21 people accused of violence during anti-CAA protests

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Karnataka High Court order granting bail to 21 PFI members accused of indulging in violence at Mangaluru on December 19 during anti-CAA protests. The High Court had, on February 17, granted bail to the ac...

PhonePe, may other payment apps hit in wake of Yes Bank crisis

As Yes Bank went into moratorium, many a digital payment platforms bore the brunt on Friday as transactions were disrupted, with PhonePe facing long outage. PhonePe, which depends exclusively on Yes Bank as its payment services provider PSP...

Togo confirms first case of coronavirus

The West African country of Togo has registered its first case of coronavirus, its government said on Friday.The patient is a 42-year old female resident of the capital Lome who had visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey in late February...

Organizations supporting public cause can't be barred from receiving foreign funds: SC

The Supreme Court Friday said an organisation which supports citizens cause without a political goal, via legitimate means of dissent like agitations, cannot be prevented from receiving foreign funds by declaring it as an outfit of politica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020