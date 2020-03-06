Left Menu
7 Italians screened for coronavirus, allowed to proceed to Varanasi after testing negative

  • Mirzapur
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 20:19 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 20:14 IST
A group of seven Italian tourists were screened here in their hotel rooms in the Sadar tehsil of the district as part of the precautions being taken to check the spread of coronavirus. Chief Medical Officer O P Tiwari, who subjected the seven Italian tourists to tests soon after the district administration was informed about their arrival, said they were not found having any symptoms of the dreaded disease.

Dr Tiwari said the seven had arrived here on Thursday evening as tourists and the hotel manager informed District Magistrate Sushil Kumar Patel about their arrival. "The DM asked me to conduct their proper check-up in the hotel itself but no symptoms of the virus was found," he said, adding they were given masks.

The hotel staff too were instructed on various precautions needed to be taken, he added. The group returned to Varanasi on Friday afternoon, he said, adding the Italians have also been asked to undergo medical check-ups regularly.

Reports from Balrampur said a round-the-clock vigil is being maintained on the open Indo-Nepal border with senior official paying surprise visits to checkposts. Officials are also visiting rural areas to apprise the people of necessary precautions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

