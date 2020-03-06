Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus could cost China USD 103 billion: ADB

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 20:20 IST
Coronavirus could cost China USD 103 billion: ADB

The global losses due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak could be about USD 156 billion, of which China may account for USD 103 billion, the ADB said on Friday in its assessment report on the impact of the novel COVID-19 outbreak on the global economy. More than 3,400 have died and over 99,400 people have been infected globally from the virus, which has reached more than 80 countries and territories.

The virus that first originated in China in December last year has killed 3,042 and infected over 80,550 people in the country. "In a moderate scenario, where precautionary behaviours and restrictions such as travel bans start easing three months after the outbreak intensified and restrictions were imposed in late January, global losses could reach USD 156 billion, or 0.2 per cent of global GDP," the Manila-based Asian Development Bank said in its report.

"The People's Republic of China (PRC) would account for USD 103 billion of those losses or 0.8 per cent of its GDP. The rest of developing Asia would lose USD 22 billion, or 0.2 per cent of its GDP," the bank said in new analysis on the impact of the virus. The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak will have a significant impact on developing Asian economies through numerous channels, including sharp declines in domestic demand, lower tourism and business travel, trade and production linkages, supply disruptions, and health effects, the bank warned in a statement.

The magnitude of the economic losses will depend on how the outbreak evolves, which remains highly uncertain. The range of scenarios explored in the analysis suggests a global impact in the range of USD 77 billion to USD 347 billion, or 0.1 per cent to 0.4 per cent of the GDP, it said. "There are many uncertainties about COVID-19, including its economic impact," ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada said.

"This requires the use of multiple scenarios to provide a clearer picture of potential losses. We hope this analysis can support governments as they prepare clear and decisive responses to mitigate the human and economic impacts of this outbreak," he said. The World Health Organisation last week raised the global virus risk to maximum level after the outbreak spread to sub-Saharan Africa and stock markets around the world plummeted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Forces should be ready for contemporary challenges: Lt General

Lieutenant General C P Mohanty on Friday said the forces should be prepared to deal with contemporary security challenges. The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, during his two-day visit of the State, made a courtesy call...

J-K L-G's advisor visits IB in Jammu, reviews security setup

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmus advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar visited BSF border outposts on the International Border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua on Friday and reviewed the security setup there, officials said. He was acco...

Norwegian Air shares hit as travel slump puts liquidity on radar

Norwegian Airs shares lost a quarter of their value on Friday on concerns about its ability to weather a dramatic drop in global travel as the coronavirus spreads.Pareto Securities cut its rating on the airlines stock, saying it was concern...

As customers press SOS button, Twitterati busy flooding memes on crisis-hit Yes Bank

Be it an epidemic scare or financial distress, the Twitterati know how to make a day as the microblogging site got flooded with memes on the Yes Bank crisis amid fears that depositors may lose their hard-earned money. The Reserve Bank of In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020