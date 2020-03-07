Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aurangabad tourism witnesses slump amid coronavirus scare

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 12:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 12:06 IST
Aurangabad tourism witnesses slump amid coronavirus scare

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak across the world and the recent cases detected in India, foreign tourists have cancelled their trips to Aurangabad, home to the famed Ajanta and Ellora Caves. At least 31 people, including 16 Italian tourists, have tested positive for coronavirus in the country and over a 100,000 people have lost their lives to the deadly outbreak worldwide.

March is the fag end of the tourist season, with several travellers, predominantly from Buddhist nations, thronging to see the Ajanta and Ellora caves. "This year, several tour groups from China, South Korea, Japan and Thailand have cancelled their trips to Aurangabad, which they had scheduled months before," said Jaswant Singh, head of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation.

Travellers from Europe have also steered clear of the two World Heritage sites as a precautionary measure, Singh added. Tourism in Aurangabad is likely to be impacted by coronavirus outbreak well into next year, as not a single booking has so far been made for the next season (November to March 2021), he said.

Sandeep Gaikwad, a veteran guide affiliated tothe Ministry of Tourism, said, "In March, every tour guide would have at least seven to eight assignments to take foreign tour groups around Ajanta and Ellora caves. However, this time, many of us are sitting at home." The peak tourist season is coming to an end and the industry is facing huge losses because of the sudden slump, Gaikwad said, adding that the trend is likely to continue in the next peak period as well..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Florida reports 2 deaths related to coronavirus, total count rises to 17 in US

The Florida Department of Health Friday night confirmed the death of two patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus. Both the deceased one of whom was in their 70s had recently returned from international trips to undisclosed loca...

One held in murder case of U'khand native in Delhi violence

The Crime Branch has arrested an accused in connection with the murder case of a man in Gokulpuri, whose body was found in mutilated condition in Anil Sweet House, Brijpuri on February 26 following violence in the national capital, police s...

Woman found dead at in-laws' house in UP's Shamli, husband arrested

A 28-year-old married woman was found dead at her in-laws place in a suspected case of murder for not giving additional dowry in a village in Uttar Pradesh Shamlis district, police said. The incident took place in Nala village under Kandhla...

Julie Bowen to star in CBS comedy pilot 'Raised By Wolves'

Modern Family star Julie Bowen will topline CBS networks upcoming comedy pilot Raised By WolvesThe multi-camera comedy hails from Will Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, reported Variety. It follows a successful and fiercely in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020