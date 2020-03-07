Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria seeks investment from Indian Inc

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 19:14 IST
Nigeria seeks investment from Indian Inc

West African country Nigeria is is creating a conducive environment for business and invites Indian investors, High Commissioner of Nigeria to India, Major General Chris Sunday Eze (Rtd), said on Saturday. He said the leadership in Nigeria is aiming to improve governance and the country is fighting to eliminate corruption, he said at an MCCI event here.

Eze said, "The Nigerian government has created a conducive environment for investment. Investors may look at the country as an investment destination". The envoy said Nigeria has sharply moved up in the 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking in 2018 and 2019.

The government is trying to diversify the economy from its reliance on oil to other areas, he said adding that areas which have been identified for development in the long-term are mining and agriculture. Eze said the challenge which Indian business might face is that of finding a suitable partner in Nigeria.

He said Nigeria is a front runner in "ECOWAS' - the economic community of West African states - and has an economy of size USD 446 billion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Centre brought Yes Bank to brink of bankruptcy, huge loans given to crony capitalists: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday blamed the Centre for bringing Yes Bank to the brink of bankruptcy and alleged that lifelong savings of millions of people disappeared as crony capitalists were given huge loans over the last five years. It c...

Coronavirus: 3 more tests positive; PM directs officials to make provisions for critical care

Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the country to 34, as the government stepped up efforts to combat it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing officials to identify p...

Coronavirus: Odisha govt puts restrictions on ministers' foreign visit

Amid growing concern over the spread of coronavirus, the Odisha government on Saturday put restrictions on foreign visit of ministers and senior officers, while Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said they will not celeb...

Mumbai: Fake currency racket kingpin held from Kerala

The 45-year-old mastermind of a fake currency racket was arrested from his native Kerala by Mumbai polices Crime Branch, an official said on Saturday. Leo George was held from Murickassery near the tourist town of Munnar in the southern sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020