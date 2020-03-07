Nigeria seeks investment from Indian Inc

West African country Nigeria is is creating a conducive environment for business and invites Indian investors, High Commissioner of Nigeria to India, Major General Chris Sunday Eze (Rtd), said on Saturday. He said the leadership in Nigeria is aiming to improve governance and the country is fighting to eliminate corruption, he said at an MCCI event here.

Eze said, "The Nigerian government has created a conducive environment for investment. Investors may look at the country as an investment destination". The envoy said Nigeria has sharply moved up in the 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking in 2018 and 2019.

The government is trying to diversify the economy from its reliance on oil to other areas, he said adding that areas which have been identified for development in the long-term are mining and agriculture. Eze said the challenge which Indian business might face is that of finding a suitable partner in Nigeria.

He said Nigeria is a front runner in "ECOWAS' - the economic community of West African states - and has an economy of size USD 446 billion..

