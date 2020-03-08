Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women disciplined about savings; taking charge of their money: Survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 12:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 12:55 IST
Women disciplined about savings; taking charge of their money: Survey
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Indian women are actively saving and taking charge of their money, with a whopping 68 percent either managing their own finances or having an equal say in their families' financial decisions, according to a survey. Only less than 10 percent of women leave the financial decisions to male members of the family, said the survey by Scripbox, a provider of online financial services.

The majority of the women surveyed were disciplined with monthly savings but only 30 percent invested their money in inflation-beating financial instruments -- mutual funds. Scripbox undertook this survey in February 2020 with over 600 women respondents across India. Of these, nearly 70 percent were millennials, 24 percent were GenX, while the remaining were in the over-50 years age bracket.

Interestingly, women emerged as savvy investors too, challenging the common misconception of 'women save, men invest', it said. Breaking other commonly-held misconceptions and stereotypes, the survey found that women are actively embracing independence in personal finance matters, aided by the ease of access to such information through digital channels.

"A whopping 68 percent (women) confirmed that they either manage their own finances or had an equal say in family financial decisions," the survey said As per the survey, 47 percent of respondents said they rely on digital channels to educate themselves and seek advice on personal finance. A majority 80 percent of the women respondents are disciplined with monthly savings, with more than 20 percent saving nearly half their monthly income, it said.

Common stereotypes such as 'women are spenders' or 'women do not understand numbers' were cited as the top irritants by a majority of the respondents. Further, 43 percent of respondents cited their dislike for such stereotypes and confirmed that these discourage them from having proactive and confident conversations about money and investing.

"From our experience, women are just as keen on finding out about how to make their money work as hard. The survey to reiterates that," said Prateek Mehta, co-founder of Scripbox. "As an industry, it is our responsibility too to ensure that we make resources and tools that aid financial wellness and empowerment available to all," he added.

With a growing and active appreciation for 'owning their money', a majority 64 percent of respondents said they would like to advise their younger self to start investing early and make it their business to understand personal finance and investing. Further, 31 percent of women said money management should be part of the school curriculum; nearly 20 percent cited the importance of having open conversations in the home, while 18 percent said workplaces should actively promote financial education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Police to raise all-woman battalion of SRPF

The Maharashtra government has decided to raise an all-woman battalion of the State Reserve Police Force SRPF in Nagpur district with an aim to promote gender equality. This would help the force to address issues pertaining to violence agai...

Moldova reports first coronavirus case

Moldova has reported its first confirmed coronavirus case, the Moldovan health ministry said late on Saturday. The 48-year-old woman was hospitalised on Saturday after she arrived from Italy, the ministry said in a statement.The person was ...

UN mission in Afghanistan calls for inclusion of women in peace talks

Kabul Afghanistan, Mar 8 XinhuaANI The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan UNAMA has called for the inclusion of women in the peace talks with the Taliban, the mission said here on Sunday on the occasion of the International Womens Day. Th...

Malaysia’s palace denies 'royal coup' in appointing new PM

Malaysias palace on Sunday denied allegations of a royal coup in appointing the countrys prime minister after veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad resigned, saying the king used his discretionary powers prescribed in the constitution. The palace...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020