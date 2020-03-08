Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rural distress can be addressed via infra building, demand boost by PM Kisan, MGNREGA: Survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 20:48 IST
Rural distress can be addressed via infra building, demand boost by PM Kisan, MGNREGA: Survey

Rural distress should be addressed through developing infrastructure and pushing demand by increasing pace of fund transfers under PM-Kisan and employment guarantee schemes, according to an industry-banking survey. Banks are currently exercising caution while taking exposure to large enterprises due to apprehensions on asset quality, lower economic growth and sector-specific risks, among others, said the 'FICCI-IBA Bankers' Survey July-December 2019'.

A total of 18 banks from public and private sectors and foreign banks participated in the survey. These banks together represent about 50 per cent of the banking industry by asset size. Banks are of the view that rural distress should be addressed through laying emphasis on rural infrastructure development and stimulating demand by increasing the pace of fund transfers under the PM-Kisan and MGNREGA schemes, industry body FICCI said in a release on Sunday.

Some of the respondent banks also suggested that the government should undertake structural land and labour reforms while taking measures to increase job creation in the country. A large number of participating bankers have mentioned that addressing the taxation issues by launching a GST 2.0 regime and bringing a direct tax code should be the top priority of the government at this moment, it said.

The lenders also recommended an increase in capital flow into micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which form a crucial part of the economy. They also said an online platform should be developed to help banks accelerate the SME lending process. Their suggestions also include development of creative ways of credit assessment such as using psychometric testing, cash flow estimates or qualitative credit assessment and keeping NPA in the sector under check through reclassification of the Income Recognition and Asset Classification norms for MSMEs.

The survey also found that lower proportion of respondent banks reported a decline in non-performing assets (NPAs) as compared to the previous survey. "As compared to the first half of 2019 in which nearly 52 per cent of the respondents had reported a decline in the NPA levels, the proportion of respondent banks citing a reduction in NPAs in the current round of survey has reduced to 39 per cent," it added.

The proportion of the banks reporting a rise in NPAs, on the other hand, has shown a slight increase to 28 per cent as against 26 per cent in the preceding survey. Among the key sectors with high level of NPAs were infrastructure, metals, iron and steel, engineering goods and textiles..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Australian cricketers better at handling high-pressure situations: Shantha Rangaswamy

After India suffered a massive defeat in the ICC Womens T20 World Cup final against Australia, former cricketer Shantha Rangaswamy on Sunday said that the host are better at handling high-pressure situations as they have been in the final f...

Taliban say parallel presidential ceremonies threatens progress on peace talks

The Taliban militant group said peace talks with the Afghan government next week were unlikely to take place because rivals for the presidency were both holding swearing-in ceremonies on Monday, and urged them instead to focus on an end to ...

Charlesworth wants India-Australia men's hockey final in Tokyo Olympics

Visibly impressed by the progress made by India over the last decade, hockey legend Ric Charlesworth on Sunday said that an India-Australia summit clash is a possibility in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Charlesworth, who was associated with ...

No door in armed forces should be closed for women: Rajnath Singh

Womens participation in armed forces has increased over the years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday and expressed the view that no door in the forces should remain closed for them. Citing the example of Tania Shergill, who led ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020