Chalasani Venkat Nageswar gets additional charge of DMD, CFO of SBI

  Updated: 09-03-2020 12:11 IST
State Bank of India on Monday said Chalasani Venkat Nageswar has been given additional charge of deputy managing director and chief financial officer (CFO) of the bank

"Chalasani Venkat Nageswar, Deputy Managing Director, International Banking Group, has been given additional charge of deputy managing director and CFO with immediate effect till further orders," the country's largest lender said in a filing to the BSE

SBI stock was trading at Rs 259.35, down 4.10 per cent, on the BSE.

