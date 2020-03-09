Disney partially reopens Shanghai resort after virus shutdown

Shanghai Disney Resort partially reopened Monday more than a month after shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak in late January

While the Disneyland amusement park itself remains closed, the shopping and entertainment Disneytown zone plus a park and hotel in the same complex will resume partial operation as the "first step of a phased reopening", the resort said in a statement.

