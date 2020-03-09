Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney partially reopens Shanghai resort after virus shutdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 12:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 12:23 IST
Disney partially reopens Shanghai resort after virus shutdown
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shanghai Disney Resort partially reopened Monday more than a month after shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak in late January

While the Disneyland amusement park itself remains closed, the shopping and entertainment Disneytown zone plus a park and hotel in the same complex will resume partial operation as the "first step of a phased reopening", the resort said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-CAS clears American Lawson of doping, quashes ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS on Monday annulled the four-year ban imposed on Jarrion Lawson by the sports governing body World Athletics, following an appeal by the American long jumper and sprinter. Lawson, who was suspended last...

GRAPHIC-Business picks up pace in China, but global virus spread may slow recovery

Chinas business and travel activities are steadily recovering after being disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, but rapidly rising infections globally will pose a challenge to the countrys broader economic resumption.Nomura estimated in a ...

Aussie watchdog sues Facebook over Cambridge Analytica breach

Australias privacy watchdog announced legal action against Facebook Monday for alleged systematic failures exposing more than 300,000 Australians to a data breach by Cambridge Analytica. The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner...

Teacher held for repeatedly raping minor students in school

A 31-year-old teacher of a government-run school was arrested for allegedly raping two minor students repeatedly in Odishas Jajpur district, police said on Monday. The teacher of an upper primary school at Karada under Panikoili police stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020