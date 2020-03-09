Left Menu
Qatar bans entry of people from India, 13 other countries

  PTI
  • New Delhi
  Updated: 09-03-2020 13:08 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 12:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Qatar has temporarily banned the entry of people coming from India and 13 other countries in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The temporary ban would also be applicable to people coming from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria, and Thailand.

"This decision comes as a preventive measure due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide," Qatar government said in a statement dated March 8. Flagship carrier Qatar Airways has also stopped flights from India, sources said.

Qatar Airways operates 102 weekly flights from Doha to 13 Indian cities, including New Delhi. According to the statement, the temporary suspension of entry would affect all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with residence or work permit, and temporary visitors.

Earlier, Qatar Airways announced the temporary suspension of flights to and from Italy, one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Other airlines that fly to Qatar, include IndiGo, GoAir, and Air India.

There was no immediate statement from the three airlines about the status of their flights. Meanwhile, Kuwait on Saturday had suspended operations of all flights to and from India and six other countries in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

