Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pennar Industries bags orders worth Rs 550 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 13:11 IST
Pennar Industries bags orders worth Rs 550 cr

Value-added engineering products and solutions company Pennar Industries on Monday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 550 crore last month from companies like Adani, L&T and Ashok Leyland. The company's pre-engineered buildings division received orders for manufacturing plants, airport terminal, solar mounting structures and warehouses from companies such as MRF, Mega Wide – GMR Goa Airport, Azure Power, Saffron Grid, TVS ILP, and Indus Project, Pennar Industries said in a filing to the BSE.

"The railway division received orders from customers such as SAIL Rites, Integrated Coach Factory, and Universal Engineering," it said. The steel division received orders from firms like Adani and L&T.

"The Tubes division received orders from Alf Engineering, VE Commercial, TVS Ancillaries, BajajAncillaries and others, besides export orders from Sourcing Systems, USA and Steel Tube Investments, USA," it said. The industrial component division of Pennar Industries received orders from Emerson, Endurance, Tecumseh, INEL, Yamaha, Ashok Leyland, IFB, WABCO, Firestone and others, the company added.

“The performance of the company is very heartening given the present challenging market scenario. All the verticals received good orders during February, which augurs well for the future," company's Vice President – Corporate Strategy, K M Sunil said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Germany reports more than 200 new coronavirus cases - Robert Koch Institute

Germany on Monday reported 210 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Robert Koch Institute said.The number of cases rose to 1,112, up from 902 reported on Sunday. The largest number of the cases, 484, were in the western region of Nor...

Pacific learners to benefit from maths initiative expansion

Thousands of Pacific learners across fifty schools in Auckland will benefit from the expansion of a Pacific-centred mathematics initiative that was launched by the Government today.The 7.2 million expansion of the successful Developing Math...

Oil suffers rout after Saudi Arabia fires first shot of price war

Losing more than a quarter of their value, oil prices were set on Monday for their biggest daily rout since the first Gulf War, after Saudi Arabia cut its official prices in a market already reeling from the impact of the coronavirus on glo...

Soccer-Romanian matches to be played without spectators due to coronavirus

All Romanian league matches will be played without spectators attending until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Romanian Football Federation FRF said. The FRF also said in a statement it has suspended ticket sales for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020