Pennar Industries bags orders worth Rs 550 cr

Value-added engineering products and solutions company Pennar Industries on Monday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 550 crore last month from companies like Adani, L&T and Ashok Leyland. The company's pre-engineered buildings division received orders for manufacturing plants, airport terminal, solar mounting structures and warehouses from companies such as MRF, Mega Wide – GMR Goa Airport, Azure Power, Saffron Grid, TVS ILP, and Indus Project, Pennar Industries said in a filing to the BSE.

"The railway division received orders from customers such as SAIL Rites, Integrated Coach Factory, and Universal Engineering," it said. The steel division received orders from firms like Adani and L&T.

"The Tubes division received orders from Alf Engineering, VE Commercial, TVS Ancillaries, BajajAncillaries and others, besides export orders from Sourcing Systems, USA and Steel Tube Investments, USA," it said. The industrial component division of Pennar Industries received orders from Emerson, Endurance, Tecumseh, INEL, Yamaha, Ashok Leyland, IFB, WABCO, Firestone and others, the company added.

“The performance of the company is very heartening given the present challenging market scenario. All the verticals received good orders during February, which augurs well for the future," company's Vice President – Corporate Strategy, K M Sunil said..

