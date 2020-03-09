Left Menu
Rolls-Royce, IIT Madras ink pact for joint research programs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 13:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 13:34 IST
Rolls-Royce, IIT Madras ink pact for joint research programs

Aero engines major Rolls-Royce on Monday said it has entered into a collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to promote and explore opportunities for joint research programs. The company will also roll-out a 'Technical Higher Study Framework' to facilitate higher education for its engineers, in partnership with IIT Madras, Rolls-Royce said in a statement.

An MoU has been signed between the company and IIT Madras for the collaboration. As part of the MoU, Rolls-Royce and IIT Madras will also aim to pursue advanced research in areas of relevance to future technological and programmatic needs of the company, it added. "The association with IIT Madras is another step in our efforts to promote collaborative research programs with like-minded partners in India. We look forward to exploring areas where we can co-develop technological solutions," Rolls-Royce India and South Asia President Kishore Jayaraman said.

He further said, "at the same time, we are keen to leverage this collaboration with a premier technology institute like IIT Madras to promote upskilling and professional development of our engineering talent, and facilitate higher education and research in areas of strategic interest." Commenting on the collaboration, Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research Associate Dean, IIT Madras, V Kamakoti said, "the interaction with Rolls-Royce will certainly induce multi-faceted interdisciplinary technology exploration involving the diverse specializations available at IIT Madras and mapping them into specific application areas of high practical value." Under the collaboration, Rolls-Royce will sponsor select employees keen to pursue Masters and PhD level studies, as part of its Technical Higher Study Framework, in partnership with IIT Madras. To qualify for the program, employees must first clear the IIT Madras selection process, and their topic should be aligned with Rolls-Royce strategic research priorities and capabilities, it added.

The program is open to all permanent employees at the Rolls-Royce Engineering Centre in Bengaluru who have completed 36 months of service with the company. The initiative is in line with the company's efforts to promote growth and career progression for its engineering talent, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

