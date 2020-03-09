HomeLane Partners with Schneider Electric to Offer Easy Homes Solutions

Aims to target the 2 million smart home market with this collaboration Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) HomeLane, India’s preferred home interiors brand, today announced its association with Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, to offer the latter’s Easy Homes products to their customers. Easy Homes, one of Schneider Electric’s innovations in the home automation space is a convenient and easy-to-install solution, which enables homeowners to manage power in their homes with the support of technology through a single app. This partnership will leverage the superior home automation solutions of Schneider Electric and the end-to-end interiors expertise of HomeLane to revolutionize the home interiors market in India. Easy Homes helps to convert homes into a smart home, turning every switch and appliance into a connected device without disrupting the existing wiring. It can be customized and operated with four interfaces through Alexa or Google Home, smart phone, remote and switches to control power usage in the house. This home solution is available for homeowners as well as HomeLane’s existing customers at their experience centers across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and NCR. With the integration of Schneider Electric’s Easy Homes in 18 HomeLane experience centers, customers can enjoy product demo to installation and future upgrades seamlessly.

The collaboration will also provide a facility for customers to consult an expert on selecting the right solution for their requirements. This will eliminate the need to follow up and coordinate with multiple providers to get the solution installed. Announcing the partnership, Mr. Srikanth Iyer, CEO and Founder, HomeLane, said, “We see a growing latent demand for home automation solutions among our customer base. We are dedicated to providing homeowners with a complete home interiors experience that is personalised, pocket-friendly and predictable. Our partnership with Schneider Electric is a step in the same direction. The plug-and-play feature of their Easy Homes solution makes home automation and future upgrades possible for all.” Commenting on the partnership, Srinivas Shanbhogue, Vice President, Retail Business, Schneider Electric India, said, “With the Indian home buyers increasingly looking to have smart integrated features in their houses, the Indian home automation market is expected to grow at an exponential rate in the next 5 years. At Schneider Electric, we are committed to providing ease of access to the new age customers through energy efficient smart home solutions. We are happy to partner with HomeLane in assisting their customers to have access to Schneider’s Easy Homes products and solutions. Till recently, we were only looking at new, greenfield homes, but today, we are targeting around 2 million new, old and heritage homes with easy-to-install, customizable and cost-effective offerings. Through this association, HomeLane will offer our Easy Homes solutions to their wide customer-base and integrate our platform to their 18 experience centers for a superior customer experience.” Easy Homes catalogue will be available at HomeLane and will have curated products like Easy Homes Automation Gateway, Easy Homes 4 Channel Automation Relay, Easy Homes Curtain Controller and Easy Homes 1 Channel Analog Dimmer + 1 Channel Fan Controller. The pricing of the solutions is cost-effective with basic solutions starting at Rs. 25,000/-. This not only helps homeowners to have the flexibility of picking and choosing a solution but also helps them to save energy using a timer-based solution.

About Easy Homes Easy Homes solution turns any home into a smart home. Every switch and appliance can be connected to the internet and controlled through an app on the phone, a remote or by voice. The solution works on Z-Wave technology. Features • It can integrate with any existing switch.

• The solution does not require rewiring. • Hassle-free installation under 4 hours.

• Features like time scheduling, scene control, and dimming are available to make homes more energy-efficient. • Compatible with Alexa and Google Home.

• 24x7 helpline facility for troubleshooting issues About Schneider Electric: At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to do more with less, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment. We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate with our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

Energy efficiency • Harnessing the power of IoT, Schneider Electric’s Easy Homes empowers customers to manage power in their homes through a single app thereby significantly enhancing energy efficiency. Additionally, with four different interfaces, it meets individualistic needs and can be operated by everyone through Alexa or Google Home, smart phone, remote and switches to control power usage in the house. • With high electricity bills being a headache for the homeowners, any energy-saving option is an added advantage. Easy homes allow homeowners to reduce their eco-footprint and enjoy significant cost savings in the process.

About HomeLane.com Founded in 2014, HomeLane.com is India's preferred home interiors brand. With a presence in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Coimbatore, NCR, Kolkata and Pune, HomeLane.com has established itself as a key enabler for homeowners in furnishing their dream home. HomeLane.com has already delivered 7000+ projects since inception with support of 800+ design experts and 18 experience centers. For more information, please visit www.homelane.com.

PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.