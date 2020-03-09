Left Menu
Development News Edition

Financial audits failed repeatedly, govt should make cost accounting must to check bank NPAs: ICMAI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:26 IST
Financial audits failed repeatedly, govt should make cost accounting must to check bank NPAs: ICMAI

Financial audits have failed repeatedly and the government should make cost accounting mandatory to keep a tab on non-performing assets at lenders, which can prevent cases like Yes Bank, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) said on Monday. The NPA mess, which runs into over Rs 10 lakh crore, has originated from a "systemic disregard" to cost accounting and cost audit information in the past few years, ICMAI President Balwinder Singh said.

The comments come days after Yes Bank was put under a moratorium by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) due to an inability to raise capital. The country's largest lender State Bank of India has been forced to lead a scheme of restructuring and has committed Rs 10,000 crore. The statutory body's president recommended making cost audits mandatory for evaluation of all large new loan proposals and their periodic review to check rising non-performing assets (NPAs).

"Cost statements can provide unit-wise and product-wise profitability based on stringent cost accounting standards, which offer significantly more insights than the corporate-level financial information presently available to the lenders," he said. Singh also added that the government must take urgent steps in this regard, as traditional financial audit and assurance functions have failed time and again..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Hockey India joins World Masters Hockey

Hockey India HI on Monday joined 38 other national associations as a member of the World Masters Hockey WMH. To carry out the responsibilities and oversee the activities, HI has appointed former India captain R P Singh as the convener of Ho...

Chris Hemsworth cancels India visit amid coronavirus outbreak

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth on Monday called off his India visit due to coronavirus scare. The Thor star, who was supposed to promote his upcoming Netflix film Extraction along with director Sam Hargrave, was scheduled to arrive in the c...

Soccer-FIFA and AFC agree to postpone Asian World Cup qualifiers

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation AFC have agreed to postpone the Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the world soccer body said on Monday. Following consultation with Asias m...

Indiabulls Housing Fin shares plunge over 16 pc

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance on Monday plunged over 16 per cent after the company said it had an exposure of Rs 662 crore in the form of bonds to Yes Bank. On the BSE, the stock plunged 16.06 per cent to close at Rs 213.55. Intra-da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020