Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI gets bids worth Rs 48,856 crore for Rs 25,000 cr LTRO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:31 IST
RBI gets bids worth Rs 48,856 crore for Rs 25,000 cr LTRO

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it has received Rs 48,856 crore of bids in the fourth long-term reverse repo operation (LTROs) conducted for an amount of Rs 25,000 crore with a 3-year tenor. The RBI received 37 bids in the LTRO with a reversal date on March 7, 2023.

"The total bids that were received amounted to Rs 48,856 crore, implying a bid to cover ratio (i.e., the amount of bids received relative to the notified amount) of 2," RBI said in a release. The RBI allotted an amount of Rs 25,021 crore, with a pro-rata allotment percentage to 51.18 per cent.

Last week, the apex bank received Rs 1.719 lakh crore in the LTRO conducted for an amount of Rs 25,000 crore with a 3-year tenor. The RBI conducted two LTROs with three-year and one-year tenors for Rs 25,000 crore each on February 17 and February 24, respectively.

Additionally, the central bank is also conducting two-term repo auctions for shorter tenors to address any additional demand for liquidity, and to provide flexibility to the banking system in its liquidity management towards the year-end. It will also conduct LTROs of Rs 25,000 crore each on March 30 and March 31. PTI HV BAL BAL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says faulty sensor reading preceded Boeing crash

A faulty sensor reading and the activation of an anti-stall system on a Boeing 737 MAX preceded the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight in 2019 that killed 157 people, an interim report by the government in Addis Ababa found.The accident,...

ABB India sells solar inverter business for Rs 100 crore

Power and automation technology major ABB India said on Monday its board of directors has approved the proposal to sell the companys solar inverter business to Marici Solar India for Rs 100.6 crore. The business transfer will be effective f...

When Rajesh Khanna bought Rajendra Kumar's bungalow and may be 'luck'

When Rajesh Khanna bought his iconic sea-facing bungalow Ashirwad in 1969 from Rajendra Kumar, he hoped that with Kumars house, the then superstars luck would also rub off on him, revealed a new book. According to Jubilee Kumar The Life and...

PFI member arrested by Delhi Police; 'wider conspiracy' being investigated

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Danish, a member of Popular Front of India PFI, for spreading false propaganda during anti-CAA protests. Danish was later produced before Delhis Patiala House Court and was sent to four days police rem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020