Sterling Accuris Diagnostics Launches "BimariBolkeNahiAati"

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Mar 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sterling Accuris Diagnostics, a front-runner in world-class diagnostic services in Western India, has launched a campaign entitled #BimariBolkeNahiAati to create awareness about regular preventive health check-ups among masses. "For the last 5 years, we have been aggressively working around our core philosophy - Accurate, Reliable and Advanced. We are committed to providing accurate, reliable and advanced pathology services to our patients. Taking this forward, we have launched our first branded content film #BimariBolkeNahiAati," mentioned Rajiv Sharma, CEO and Managing Director, Sterling Accuris Diagnostics, while commenting on this new campaign.

"Through #BimariBolkeNahiAati the intention is to highlight the importance of regular preventive check-up in today's fast-paced world where chronic diseases have become a common phenomenon. But the good part is that millennials are now more aware and concerned about themselves and their family members; they completely understand that timely checkups and proper treatment improve the quality of life. Which eventually reduce the stress and financial instability," he added. "By undergoing regular health checkups, it's easy to keep a close tab on one's health and catch any unrecognised disorders at an early stage to ensure that it doesn't turn into an unmanageable or complicated disease. This film is based on the same insight; preventive checkup is the need of the hour. And #BimariBolkeNahiAati sums it up so well," said Dr Sanjeev Shah, Clinical Director, Sterling Accuris Diagnostics.

"Within just 5 years, we have been acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing pathology laboratory chains in India. It clearly shows our commitment and the vision to become one of the most preferred pathology labs in India by providing exceptional pathology services. We have already initiated the campaign offline via OOH and in-centre promotions. However, we are now going to promote it online with our aggressive integrated approach using our brand's social media channels to reach out to a wider audience for higher engagement rate. We genuinely wanted people to watch this film and understand the importance of regular health checkup." The video garnered 1 lakh plus views on Facebook and campaign BimariBolkeNahiAati trended on Twitter with 12M impressions on its first day.

