Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar recovers slightly on hopes for stimulus following oil and virus shock

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 06:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 06:23 IST
FOREX-Dollar recovers slightly on hopes for stimulus following oil and virus shock

The dollar recovered slightly on Tuesday from heavy losses against the yen, the euro, and the Swiss franc due to hopes for U.S. economic stimulus and a bounce in Treasury yields. The greenback started to grind higher as U.S. stock futures rose after U.S. President Donald Trump said the White House will hold news conference on Tuesday about economic measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also said the White House would hold a meeting with bank executives this week in a sign the U.S. government is preparing to roll out more measures to soften the blow from the spread of the flu-like virus. However, analysts say it is too early to call a bottom in the dollar, which was pummelled on Monday after a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered the biggest daily rout in oil prices since the 1991 Gulf War.

"Expectations for a coordinated policy response are something that is evolving and ultimately this could help," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney. "But in the short term the dollar is driven by expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve easing."

The dollar rose 0.63% to 102.34 yen, pulling back from the lowest in more than three years. Against the euro, the greenback rose 0.24% to $1.1400 after falling on Monday to its lowest in more than a year against the common currency.

The dollar rose 0.36% to 0.9283 Swiss franc on Tuesday after three days of heavy selling pushed it to the lowest in almost five years. Data suggests the Swiss National Bank is now ramping up its market interventions to weaken its currency. Against the pound, the dollar rose 0.39% to $1.3075.

The dollar gradually accelerated after U.S. stock futures opened higher and Treasury yields climbed off record lows. Oil futures also rose in Asia on Tuesday in a sign that financial markets are trying to regain some composure, but many traders warn that recent turmoil has been so dramatic that risks are still tilted to the downside.

Financial markets, which were already reeling as investors counted the mounting economic costs of a global coronavirus epidemic, were dealt another severe blow on Monday by the sharp sell-off in crude prices. Money markets show the Fed, which already stunned investors with a surprise 50 basis point rate cut last week, is likely to ease policy further in the future.

The Fed is also injecting cash into the banking system in a sign of underlying financing stress in the world's largest economy. Expectations for Fed easing are likely to bring the dollar and U.S. yields back down, but for the time being on Tuesday the greenback got a brief respite.

The currencies of oil-producing countries also managed to rise slightly after receiving a mauling on Monday. The Russian rouble rose 0.5% against the dollar. The Norwegian krone also rose 0.2%. The Canadian dollar gained 0.1%, pulling back slightly from its lowest since 2017.

The Australian dollar, which is closely tied to the global commodity trade and China's economy, rose 0.17% to $0.6592. However, the New Zealand dollar was little changed at $0.6335.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Baynes hopes to stay hot as Suns visit Blazers

Aron Baynes figures to receive plenty of attention when the Phoenix Suns visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. The 33-year-old center turned in the performance of a lifetime against Portland last Friday when he established care...

Taiwan students fight virus with Lego disinfectant dispenser

Students at an elementary school in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung have found their own unique way to fight the coronavirus and stay ahead of the curve in epidemic prevention - an automated disinfectant dispenser built from Lego. ...

Canucks host Islanders in battle of wild-card hopefuls

The New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks entered the week in the same position -- tied for the last wild-card playoff berth in their respective conferences. And both are headed in the wrong direction.The Islanders 35-23-9, 79 points wil...

Surging Lakers entertain Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers will attempt to continue their solid run when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. The Lakers beat two of the NBAs top teams over the weekend, earning a 113-103 home triumph over the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020