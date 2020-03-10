Left Menu
Mangaluru, Mar 10 (PTI) Following are today's Areca

Mangaluru, Mar 10 (PTI) Following are today's Areca

and Coconut prices

Areca (per qtl) Old Supari : Rs 24000 to Rs 30000 model Rs 27000 New Supari : Rs 20000 to Rs 26500 model Rs 22000 Koka : Rs 16000 to Rs 24000 model Rs 19000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 16000 to Rs 28000 model Rs 22000 2nd qlty : Rs 14000 to Rs 18000 model Rs 15000.

