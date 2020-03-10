Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global airline industry outlook revised to negative from stable: Moody's

Moody's Investors Service has revised its outlook for the global passenger airline industry to negative from stable.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 16:16 IST
Global airline industry outlook revised to negative from stable: Moody's
Further capacity reductions are expected as the number of infected people and affected countries grow. Image Credit: ANI

Moody's Investors Service has revised its outlook for the global passenger airline industry to negative from stable. "The negative outlook reflects the increasing risk to demand passenger air travel as the coronavirus expands globally," said Moody's Senior Vice-President Jonathan Root.

"The uncertainty and the speed of the outbreak will pressure airlines' operating profits and cash generation for at least the first half of 2020. We expect further capacity reductions as the number of infected people and affected countries grow," he said in a research report. Moody's estimates an operating margin of less than 5 per cent for 2020 for the aggregate of the airlines it rates, down from its pre-coronavirus expectation of about 9 per cent.

Major unknowns -- uncertainty about the virus's active period, its eventual geographic spread and the scale of infections in a given country or region -- complicate efforts to project operational and financial impact for the industry. Even so, Moody's now anticipates a sharp decline in passenger demand through at least the second quarter of 2020 with significant uncertainty about how recovery would take shape until the still expanding infectious period subsides.

While there is a significant level of variable cost in the industry, it will not be sufficient to offset the revenue decline and mitigate pressure on operating margins. Fuel hedging strategies will determine to what extent airlines can benefit from lower prices of Brent which have fallen fairly meaningfully already and will likely remain pressured as the virus spreads.

Moody's base case assumption -- based in part on the recovery following the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pandemic -- is that the virus will be mostly a first-half 2020 problem and that traffic should be close to pre-coronavirus levels by the end of 2020. However, if the outbreak persists beyond the first half and the eventual recovery in the second half of the year is weaker than expected, the financial effect and credit risk for the airline sector will be greater. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Israel travel restrictions could ease when virus spreads locally

Orders for all visitors arriving in Israel to self-isolate for two weeks could be eased if the coronavirus outbreak begins to spread locally en masse, one of the countrys epidemic management team said on Tuesday.They may need to be replaced...

BJP holds sit-in protest, asks Kerala govt to give 65 cents land back to Sri Vidhyadhiraja Trust

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Tuesday held a sit-in protest in front of Theerthapada Mandapam here demanding that the 65 cents land that has been taken over by the revenue department should be handed back to Sri Vidhyadhiraja Trust, whi...

EXPLAINER-EU privacy rules no obstacle to coronavirus fight; smartphone tracking a no-no

Europes privacy rulebook does not create obstacles to taking action to curb the coronavirus epidemic but mass tracking of peoples movements and contacts using smartphone location data would represent a clear violation.Technophiles support t...

Stocks, oil rebound after dizzying losses

Global stocks and oil prices rebounded Tuesday on hopes of US economic stimulus efforts as the coronavirus rages, one day after suffering their biggest losses in more than a decade. Trading is exceptionally volatile as investors attempt to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020