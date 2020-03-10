Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM to meet heads of merging banks on Thursday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 18:04 IST
FM to meet heads of merging banks on Thursday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold meeting with chief executives of amalgamating banks on Thursday to review preparedness for the merger beginning April 1. Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved consolidation of 10 state-owned banks into four.

According to sources, the finance minister will review planning and preparedness of merging banks on March 12. Agenda of the high-profile meeting includes readiness of anchor banks to minimise disruption to customers and ensuring credit flow to productive sectors of the economy, sources said.

The meeting will also review preparedness of delivery of banking services and products to customers after the mergers. It will also discuss business and financial plans, including credit and deposits growth, and year-wise synergy realisation after the mergers.

The mergers are scheduled to come into effect from April 1. As per the proposal, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India (UBI) would be merged into Punjab National Bank (PNB). The move will make PNB India's second-biggest public sector bank after State Bank of India (SBI).

Syndicate Bank will be merged with Canara Bank, creating India's fourth-largest public sector bank. Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will be merged together to create fifth-largest public sector bank.

Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank will be merged to form India's seventh-largest public sector bank. The mega consolidation would help create banks with scale comparable to global banks and capable of competing effectively in India and globally.

Last year, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda. Prior to this, the government had merged five associate banks of SBI and Bharatiya Mahila Bank with SBI. Citing an example of the merger of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda, Sitharaman after the Cabinet meeting had said the operating profit of the resulting lender has improved and retail loans are now sanctioned in 11 days on an average as compared to 23 days earlier..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Spain cancels flights to and from Italy for two weeks in a bid to stop coronavirus

Spain on Tuesday decided to cancel all direct flights to and from Italy for two weeks in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the governments official gazette. This measure will take effect from March 11 at midnight and...

'No need to panic': Nawab Malik after 2 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Pune

As Pune confirms two positive coronavirus cases, Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday appealed to the people of Maharashtra to not to panic and to take appropriate preventive measures. Two people have been test...

London HIV hospital supported by Princess Diana fears closure

By Ban Barkawi LONDON, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Londons only HIV hospital that was made famous by Princess Diana could close by the end of this month due to a lack of funding, according to the charity running the facility.The M...

Coronavirus crackdown is cutting Italy's GDP by 10-15% - economist

Italys lockdown measures to try to beat the coronavirus are reducing its economic output by around 10-15, a former Treasury chief economist said on Tuesday. People in the whole of Italy, Europes worst-affected country, have been told to sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020