Mindshare's Provocation Sees it Ranked #1 Agency Network in WARC Media 100 With Top Three Most Awarded Campaigns of the Year

  • Updated: 10-03-2020 18:31 IST
Mindshare, the agency network that is part of WPP, has been ranked the #1 Agency Network in the WARC Media 100, with the three most awarded campaigns in 2019. (See WARC Media 100 here)

The award follows a stellar year for Mindshare in 2019 including: Being named Cannes Lions Media Network of the Year; winning 51 Effies in 14 markets; being named the overall winner of the I-COM Data Creativity Awards; winning MMA's Global Mobile Agency of the Year (3rd year running); winning Agency Network of the Year at Festival of Media Global, Festival of Media APAC (4th year running), Tangrams and Campaign Asia AOTY Awards (5th year running); being the Most Awarded Agency in the Adweek Media Plan of the Year Awards; winning the Effectiveness Award at The Festival of Media LatAm and winning over 800 awards globally during 2019. (see 2019 awards summary here)

Mindshare also swept the board in the individual WARC Media 100 campaign rankings, with the top three most awarded campaigns of 2019 – all with AI and data creativity at their heart – and 16 campaigns in the top 100.

The #1 ranked campaign was Monty: The World's First AI Predictive Commentator for Foxtel in Australia. The campaign saw Mindshare Sydney create an AI that was able to predict when a wicket was going to fall in a cricket game and use this as a trigger to show targeted advertising to drive viewership and subscriptions for Foxtel's cricket offering. Monty correctly predicted over 1,800 wickets and saw double-digit growth in weekly sales.

The WARC Media 100 rankings, the successor to the Gunn Report, are a benchmark for media excellence, allowing marketers to compare agency performance with that of their peers. In addition to being the #1 Media Agency Network, Mindshare also has the 2nd (Shanghai), 3rd (Sydney) and 4th (Mumbai) ranked agency offices and eight of the top 50 offices in the world.

Completing the domination of the rankings, Mindshare clients KFC and Unilever took the #1 spots for Brand and Advertiser, whilst WPP was named #1 Holding Company.

Nick Emery, Global CEO Mindshare, said: "We always knew that we were the best agency in the world, now we can prove it statistically. How cool is that. My Mum is impressed! The only reason we get out of bed in the morning is to produce great work and have some fun doing it. I could not be prouder of our whole network. Thank you to all our clients who took the risks and if anyone else wants to break some rules and share our values of speed, teamwork and provocation then you know where to come!"

See Mindshare's 2019 awards here.

