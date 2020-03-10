Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE stays in the red as coronavirus fears linger

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 22:42 IST
FTSE stays in the red as coronavirus fears linger

London's FTSE 100 gave up strong gains from earlier on Tuesday to end marginally lower as optimism around stimulus measures by major central banks was overshadowed by heightened coronavirus fears in Sweden.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was down 0.1%, after falling to its lowest level since 2016 on Monday following a crash in oil prices with the eruption of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Sweden's Public Health Agency on Tuesday raised the risk level for local contagion of the new coronavirus to "very high" from "moderate" and said it was seeing signs of community spread in the Nordic country.

The announcement came minutes after the Stockholm region reported a jump in confirmed coronavirus cases to 207, an increase of 60 since yesterday. Oil prices recouped some of their losses on Tuesday, boosting shares of oil and gas and mining companies. BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc both gained about 3% after closing Monday with their worst session on record.

"The market seems to be in sort of a holding pattern having had the big sell-off," said Keith Temperton, a trader at Tavira Securities. "We're looking for government responses and central bank responses to try and ease the burden on financial markets." Fears of a global recession pounded global equity markets on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrials Average losing a record 2,000 points at one point. But sentiment brightened in early Asia trade on growing hopes of a second interest rate cut this month by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Reuters also reported that the Japanese government was gearing up to spend $4.1 billion more to counter the impact of the virus, which has crushed supply chains and dented business sentiment. A survey showed the coronavirus crisis had reversed a recent upturn in business optimism in Britain, with confidence falling to a six-month low.

Investor attention now turns to a budget speech by finance minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday as they wait for clues on additional stimulus. Three of Britain's biggest banks, RBS, Lloyds and Barclays, are offering repayment holidays on loans to customers affected by the coronavirus outbreak as it spreads in the country.

"It was reported that EU leaders will hold a conference call today to discuss the health crisis, and there is some optimism surrounding that too," CMC Markets analyst David Madden, said. In company news, billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square jumped 11.2%, topping the midcap index, after his letter to shareholders said various hedges "more than compensated" for recent market declines that hit portfolio companies.

Ultra Electronics rose 8.5% after the engineering firm said the epidemic had not impacted its business. Informa, the world's largest exhibitions group, jumped 6.4%, ending the session as the biggest gainer on the bluechip index, after it reported upbeat annual revenue and profit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Families mark first anniversary of Ethiopian 737 MAX crash

Families who lost loved ones aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 visited the crash site on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy, a day after interim results of a probe focused on faulty systems on the Boeing 737 MAX jet. Th...

Coronavirus tops 'perfect storm' of climate challenges, says Prince Charles

By Laurie Goering LONDON, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The growing global coronavirus outbreak is making already complex efforts to speed up action on climate change more challenging, Britains Prince Charles said on Tuesday.The spr...

We are not scared, have god's blessings: BJP's Dilip Ghosh downplays coronavirus threat

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday appeared to downplay the global coronavirus scare, asserting that thousands of people at temples across India drink water with their hands and also consume prasad, but nothing happens as they...

Austria says it will deny entry to arrivals from Italy over coronavirus

Austria is introducing border checks and will deny entry to people arriving from Italy, drastically stepping up measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.The announcement comes a day ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020