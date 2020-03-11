Yes Bank shares rally in 2nd consecutive session, up 28 pc

Shares of Yes Bank continued to gain for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, rallying up to 28 per cent, as investor sentiment turned positive after SBI said it will buy a 49 per cent stake in the cash-strapped lender. The scrip spiked up to 28 per cent to Rs 27.20 on the BSE. On the NSE, it jumped by similar margins to Rs 27.20.

In the previous session on Monday, shares of lender settled 31.17 per cent higher at Rs 21.25. Financial markets were closed on Tuesday for Holi.

State Bank of India (SBI) had on Saturday announced it will pick up 49 per cent stake in Yes Bank for Rs 2,450 crore. "Yes Bank has 255-crore shares of Rs 2 per share. SBI will be issued 245 crore shares at a price of Rs 10 per share for Rs 2,450 crore. This will be 49 per cent of the share capital of the reconstructed bank," the SBI said in a statement.

Yes Bank has been struggling to raise capital amidst its dwindling financial health. It sought to raise USD 2 billion initially during this fiscal, which was then pruned to USD 1.2 billion as it could not rope in any investor..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.