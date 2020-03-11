Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mobvista Announces Worldwide Business Restructuring; Offers New Bespoke Services

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guangzhou
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 12:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 12:26 IST
Mobvista Announces Worldwide Business Restructuring; Offers New Bespoke Services

Leading International Mobile Advertising Company Upgrades to Group Brand; All Of Its Previous Client-Facing Business to be Managed Under the Nativex Sub-Brand; Nativex To Provide Transparent, Omnichannel Buying Solution Through Its New Trading Desk. GUANGZHOU, China, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvista, a leading technology platform providing mobile advertising solutions, today announced it is upgrading to a group brand and restructuring its core businesses. This upgrade better serves global corporate customers, while giving access to Mobvista's three major verticals: mobile advertising, game analytics and technology service based on global infrastructure. The Nativex and Mintegral sub-brands will lead the mobile advertising business, and GameAnalytics will focus on its game analysis efforts.

Mobvista's restructuring allows it to unify its services and better serve the global mobile market. With global reach and rich industry experience, the company built a unified platform and ecosystem to help its clients connect to both China and global audiences through advertising technologies, big data, and artificial intelligence. Following Mobvista's brand upgrade, all of its previous client-facing business will be managed under the Nativex sub-brand. Additionally, the company's sub-brand Nativex introduced the Nativex Trading Desk, which is a cloud-based trading desk connected to various media platforms via marketing APIs as well as RTB technologies. Starting today, marketers and advertisers leveraging the Nativex platform have access to the new Nativex Trading Desk offering. As the company expands internationally, it further solidifies its leading place as one of the mobile-first advertising platforms, providing true transparent, international media-buying opportunities.

The Nativex Trading Desk functionality marks a first for marketers and advertisers as they can buy and optimize media campaigns as a managed service via ad exchanges, ad networks, programmatic buying platforms and other key inventories such as US and Chinese top media. Today's upgrading news showcases Mobvista's vision in providing truly global solutions to their marketers and advertisers.

"By upgrading our brand and providing our strategically unified mobile advertising, game data analysis and technical services, we're ensuring clients have the ability to manage every point of their marketing campaign across the globe," said Clement Cao, Managing Director at Nativex, President of Mobvista. "We're looking forward to helping our customers reach new levels of success and unlock consistent global reach as they integrate our new capabilities with our existing growth marketing tools." About Mobvista Mobvista is a leading technology platform dedicated to driving global business growth in the digital age. With global technology and rich industry experience, Mobvista helps customers utilize advanced technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, and elastic cloud computing cluster management to connect China and the rest of the world, helping customers build forward-looking business models and guaranteeing effective market access for all. Mobvista was founded in Guangzhou, China, in 2013, and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (01860.HK) since December 2018, hitherto has over 700 employees with offices in 16 cities across the world. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200310/2744042-1 PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Fresh plea in Delhi HC seeks setting up of SIT to assess property damage in Delhi riots.

Fresh plea in Delhi HC seeks setting up of SIT to assess property damage in Delhi riots....

Petition in Delhi HC alleges hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJP's Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra.

Petition in Delhi HC alleges hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJPs Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra....

Myanmar army blocks bid to slash parliamentary power base

Myanmars military has quashed proposals in Parliament that would mean its MPs relinquish power, in a vote pitting the armed forces in open opposition against Aung San Suu Kyi as elections loom. The vote on Tuesday was the climax of a year o...

Amid coronavirus scare, AI pilots' body seeks exemption from breath analyser test

An Air India pilots grouping has urged civil aviation regulator DGCA to exempt pilots from the mandatory pre and post-flight alcohol tests, amid the coronavirus scare. In a letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation chief Arun Kuma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020