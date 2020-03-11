Left Menu
Center fresh Encourages Women to Step Forward Backed by Fresh Breath Confidence

Center fresh Encourages Women to Step Forward Backed by Fresh Breath Confidence

- The brand ropes in Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra to feature in its new digital film NEW DELHI, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The rules of engagement for the modern urban woman has changed. And therefore it is imperative that the hesitation or inhibition in approaching someone interesting in social interactions should change too. Center fresh mints, through its new digital film starring Sanya Malhotra builds on this insight and encourages women to initiate conversations instead of waiting for the opposite gender to take on this role. Enabled of course, by the fresh-breath confidence from Center fresh mints. Staying true to its core proposition, the digital film beautifully captures the occasion of a meet-cute, when being fresh breath ready makes all the difference. This campaign sees Sanya, who truly represents the confident, modern, urban woman, narrating her experience of a fun evening with her group of girl-friends. During this party, she spots a cute guy and wishes to strike a conversation but pulls back from doing so. Through the course of the film, she realizes that there is no real reason behind waiting for the man to come up and speak to her and quickly overcomes this hesitation to break the ice herself. This is enabled by being fresh breath ready post consumption of Center fresh mints.

Commenting on the partnership, Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra said, "We all know and love the brand Center fresh - not just for the products but also for the innovative communication built over the years. I am delighted to be associated with a brand which is an enabler. I am a firm believer in confident living and this is our first step towards stepping out fresh and more so, it brings me closer to the youth who are excited, achievers and confident! To all the beautiful women out there and remember to go and just say Hi!!" This digital film is being promoted on key digital platforms like Youtube, Instagram, Facebook and Spotify. Youtube link of the digital film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Neudwu0HLVE About Center fresh Center fresh, one of the power brands of Perfetti van Melle India has won the love and trust of the consumers and has become synonymous with chewing gums and fresh breath confidence. The brand gained popularity for its clutter breaking advertising campaigns and memorable taglines. Over the last few months the brand has extended into offerings across formats like power mints with the same promise of "Fresh Breath to impress" About Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd.

Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd. (PVMI) started operations in India in 1994, and is a renowned manufacturer, distributor and marketer of several high-quality confectionery brands. Over the years the company has expanded its portfolio and distribution and has maintained its market leadership. The company at present has a diverse portfolio of brands across segments (i.e. candies, jellies, gums & chewies) which it sells through various channels across the country. As a marketer, PVMI has always been known for its iconic and entertaining advertising. PVMI is a fully owned subsidiary of the global confectionary conglomerate Perfetti Van Melle, headquartered in Amsterdam. Visit: http://www.perfettivanmelle.in Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Neudwu0HLVE Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1122584/Sanya_Malhotra_in_Center_Fresh_TVC.jpg PWR PWR.

