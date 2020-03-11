Left Menu
Development News Edition

GOKADDAL - World's first Digital Solutions Exchange Cloud launched in India

GOKADDAL, world's first Digital Solutions Exchange in the cloud has been launched in India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 14:30 IST
GOKADDAL - World's first Digital Solutions Exchange Cloud launched in India
GOKADDAL Technologies. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GOKADDAL, world's first Digital Solutions Exchange in the cloud has been launched in India. www.gokaddal.com is a one of its kind solutions aggregator, marketplace and cloud delivery platform with focus on four A's: Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Analytics and Augmentative Technologies.

GOKADDAL is going to revolutionize the way digital solutions are sourced, delivered and managed. A cloud-based, solutions exchange platform which is waiting to disrupt the market. GOKADDAL is created to help solution seekers (customers) realize their digital transformation vision, by bringing to them right solutions with right tools and right providers. GOKADDAL Technologies is a Dubai based emerging technology company, part of Merkado group which operates Merkado RHA Technology and Merkado RHA Services based at Bangalore. GOKADDAL is led by well-known Digital Disrupter and Industry expert, Ravinder Pal Singh, Ex Cisco and Dell Executive.

"Digital Disruption is in its third phase (Digital Disruption 3.0). We are no longer constrained by connectivity, bandwidth or adoption shyness for digital transformation. AI, robotics, drones and IoT is now an accepted and agreed domains. Every company and enterprise is adopting digital transformation, as non-adoption might have serious repercussion even leading to business closures. One big challenge customers face today is availability and access to digital solutions," said Ravinder, while commenting on this milestone. "Solution Providers especially new-age companies and start-ups across the globe are struggling to find geographies whereas enterprises are finding it difficult to reach Right solution providers. There is currently no such platform or exchange of such solutions neither is there any mechanism to connect such providers and seekers of digital transformation solutions," added Ravinder.

GOKADDAL offers a subscription-based model for Solution Providers with a special offering for Start-ups and SME solution companies. GOKADDAL helps these solution providers reach new markets across the Middle East, Africa, Latin, Eastern Europe and South Asia. GOKADDAL has invested into go-to-market, aggressive online and offline marketing and business development. "Globally, Disruptive technology market is pegged at USD 1 trillion in next four to five years. India has some very innovative solutions, many of them from start-ups and small companies from Tier II and Tier III cities. However, these providers do not have bandwidth and reach to global markets. GOKADDAL provides them with an easy medium to reach global customers. We aim to have a small fraction of this global market via GOKADDAL thus creating a new and significant revenue base for these solution providers," further added Ravinder.

For solution seekers, GOKADDAL provides features like solution search, compare, use EOI/Bidding process to select the right solution in the right budget. For Solution providers, it offers access to customer queries, EOI/bids, offer special offerings and participate in solution events to showcase its capabilities. GOKADDAL has some innovative solutions already onboarded on its exchange, including data analytics as a platform, smart cities eGov tracking application, Digital Healthcare Diagnostic as a Service, IoT based Smart Water Management and Cyber Assessment for digital world.

As a special launch offer, GOKADDAL is offering up to 50 per cent discount on its annual subscription for start-ups, SME and small solution providers. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Ugandan Embassy in China asked to return USD 538,200 sent mistakenly

Ministry of Finance in Uganda has asked the Ugandan Embassy in China to return USD 538,200 Shs2 billion that was mistakenly sent. Keith Muhakanizi, addressing the accounting office of the embassy said that the government was supposed to sen...

Public comment invited on scrap metal export taxes

National Treasury has invited the public to comment on the proposal of export taxes on scrap metal.Treasury has published the basic approach for consultation after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced in the 2020 Budget Review the introd...

Marg ERP gained a clinch in Pharma, now it’s time for FMCG

Joins hands with FMCG Distributors and Traders Association FAIDA Delhi Aiming for 1,50,000 additional installations of its software among FMCG distributors and supermarkets in the next three years Delhi, March 11, 2020 Marg ERP Ltd., ...

Emily Blunt on 'A Quiet Place 2': It explores metaphor of fractured feeling in the air

From fears of parenthood to capturing the untethered feeling across the world, there is a lot to take away from A Quiet Place 2, says Hollywood star Emily Blunt. The original horror film in 2018 revolved around the Abbott family, featuring ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020