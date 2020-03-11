Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors stock falls nearly 7 pc; hits 52-week low intra-day

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:04 IST
Tata Motors stock falls nearly 7 pc; hits 52-week low intra-day

Shares of Tata Motors on Wednesday fell for the fifth consecutive session crashing nearly 7 per cent. On the BSE, the stock closed 6.43 per cent lower at Rs 99. It hit 52-week low at Rs 97.75 during the day.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it crashed 6.95 per cent to Rs 98.35 and touched a 52-week low of 97.80 during the session. More than 11 crore shares of Tata Motors were traded on the NSE and 57.43 lakh on the BSE.

The scrip has been ending in the red since March 4. It has lost more than 24 per cent since then on the BSE. On Friday, Tata Motors said it expects limited volume loss in its domestic business during the January-March 2020 period due to disruption of supply chain from China, owing to the coronavirus outbreak..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

British woman dies in Bali from coronavirus

A British woman has died in Bali from coronavirus, authorities said Wednesday, marking Indonesias first confirmed death from the rapidly spreading illness. The 53-year-old died early Wednesday in a hospital on the Indonesian holiday island,...

Pope holds his first ever virtual general audience with Italy on lockdown

Pope Francis, holed up in the Vatican by Italys coronavirus epidemic, held his first virtual general audience on Wednesday, thanking medical staff but urging the world not to forget the plight of Syrian refugees.Most of Francis general audi...

UPDATE 1-UK to open the spending taps in double barrel attack on virus

Britains new finance minister Rishi Sunak will pledge billions of pounds to fight the impact of the coronavirus outbreak after the Bank of England slashed interest rates on Wednesday in a choreographed double-barrelled stimulus package to s...

Merkel: Virus will infect up to 70% of Germans

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is citing expert estimates that up to 70 percent of the population could be infected by the new coronavirus as she insists on the necessity of measures to slow its spreadGermany had confirmed some 1,300 infec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020