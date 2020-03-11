Tata Motors stock falls nearly 7 pc; hits 52-week low intra-day

Shares of Tata Motors on Wednesday fell for the fifth consecutive session crashing nearly 7 per cent. On the BSE, the stock closed 6.43 per cent lower at Rs 99. It hit 52-week low at Rs 97.75 during the day.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it crashed 6.95 per cent to Rs 98.35 and touched a 52-week low of 97.80 during the session. More than 11 crore shares of Tata Motors were traded on the NSE and 57.43 lakh on the BSE.

The scrip has been ending in the red since March 4. It has lost more than 24 per cent since then on the BSE. On Friday, Tata Motors said it expects limited volume loss in its domestic business during the January-March 2020 period due to disruption of supply chain from China, owing to the coronavirus outbreak..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

