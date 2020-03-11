Left Menu
Senthil Kumar takes over as interim Chief Financial Officer at Mindtree

Digital transformation and technology services firm Mindtree said on Wednesday that Senthil Kumar, who is currently Associate Vice President and Finance Controller, will act as its Chief Financial Officer.

  Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  Updated: 11-03-2020 17:07 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:07 IST
Kumar is a chartered accountant and has spent 8 years at Mindtree. Image Credit: ANI

Digital transformation and technology services firm Mindtree said on Wednesday that Senthil Kumar, who is currently Associate Vice President and Finance Controller, will act as its Chief Financial Officer. He will be a key managerial personnel for the interim period until the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer, the process for which is underway.

Kumar, a qualified chartered accountant, has spent eight years in Mindtree and performed various leadership roles in the finance function. Overall, he has 16 years of experience in handling various functions including financial planning, treasury, taxation and financial reporting.

Earlier this month, industry veteran Dayapatra Nevatia took charge as the Chief Operating Officer of Mindtree, moving over from Accenture where he was the Managing Director and Director of delivery for advanced technology centres in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

