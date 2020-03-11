Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Enterprises bags Rs 1,546 crore project under Bharatmala Pariyojana

Adani Enterprises said on Wednesday it has won a Rs 1,546-crore project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for building a stretch of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:31 IST
Adani Enterprises bags Rs 1,546 crore project under Bharatmala Pariyojana
The project will be undertaken under the hybrid annuity mode. Image Credit: ANI

Adani Enterprises said on Wednesday it has won a Rs 1,546-crore project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for building a stretch of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The project will be undertaken under the hybrid annuity model.

"The company led consortium has received a letter of award from NHAI for six laning of Vijaywada Bypass from Gollapudi to Chinnakakani, including a major bridge across river Krishna in Vijayawada Gundugolanu section of NH-16, under Bharatmala Pariyojana on hybrid annuity mode," the company said in a statement. Bharatmala Pariyojana is a government-funded road and highways project. The company's bid project cost for the 17.88 km project was Rs 1,546.31 crore.

"Adani Enterprises will continue to evaluate and bid for attractive opportunities in the transport sector which generates value for the stakeholders," it said. "The group will use its expertise and experience of setting up complex and mammoth infrastructure projects in record time and to world-class quality standards and also successfully operating them," it added.

With this project award, Adani Group will have a total of four NHAI road projects under hybrid annuity mode across in the states of Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Impact of coronavirus on next round of UK-EU talks uncertain -Gove

Discussions are taking place over how the spread of coronavirus could impact the next round of trade negotiations between the European Union and Britain next week, senior British minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday.Asked by a committee ...

NATO to halt Arctic drill as coronavirus spreads

Norway has decided to halt a NATO military exercise in its Arctic region in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Norwegian army said on Wednesday.Around 14,000 troops from 10 countries were gathered for NATOs Cold Response drill near t...

British woman dies in Bali from coronavirus

A British woman has died in Bali from coronavirus, authorities said Wednesday, marking Indonesias first confirmed death from the rapidly spreading illness. The 53-year-old died early Wednesday in a hospital on the Indonesian holiday island,...

Pope holds his first ever virtual general audience with Italy on lockdown

Pope Francis, holed up in the Vatican by Italys coronavirus epidemic, held his first virtual general audience on Wednesday, thanking medical staff but urging the world not to forget the plight of Syrian refugees.Most of Francis general audi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020