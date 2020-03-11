Acquisition in Hero FinCorp by Otter and Link Investment Trust approved

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the acquisition of additional equity shares in Hero FinCorp Limited by Otter Limited and Link Investment Trust.

The proposed combination envisages subscription to additional equity shares in Hero FinCorp Limited by Otter Limited and Link Investment Trust.

Otter is an investment company registered in Mauritius. Link is a private trust registered in India and is engaged in making investments.

Hero FinCorp is a public limited company registered as a systemically important non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India. It is primarily engaged in the business of consumer finance and commercial lending.

(With Inputs from PIB)

