Left Menu
Development News Edition

Acquisition in Hero FinCorp by Otter and Link Investment Trust approved

The proposed combination envisages subscription to additional equity shares in Hero FinCorp Limited by Otter Limited and Link Investment Trust.

Acquisition in Hero FinCorp by Otter and Link Investment Trust approved
Hero FinCorp is a public limited company registered as a systemically important non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the acquisition of additional equity shares in Hero FinCorp Limited by Otter Limited and Link Investment Trust.

The proposed combination envisages subscription to additional equity shares in Hero FinCorp Limited by Otter Limited and Link Investment Trust.

Otter is an investment company registered in Mauritius. Link is a private trust registered in India and is engaged in making investments.

Hero FinCorp is a public limited company registered as a systemically important non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India. It is primarily engaged in the business of consumer finance and commercial lending.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Will be tough but UK economy will recover, says Rishi Sunak in first Budget

Britains Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak unveiled a 30-billion pound package on Wednesday to tackle the temporary disruption from the coronavirus outbreak as declared that while the going will be tough for some as a re...

SBI cuts interest rate on savings accounts to 3 pc; no minimum balance required now

SBI on Wednesday cut interest on savings bank accounts to 3 per cent and also waived minimum balance requirement, as it set the trend of lowering interest rates in the banking sector. The countrys largest lender has 44.51 crore savings bank...

House Democrats to announce coronavirus economic relief package -aide

U.S. House Democratic leaders plan to unveil their coronavirus economic relief package later on Wednesday ahead of an expected floor vote on Thursday, according to a House leadership aide.The proposal comes as the Trump administration has b...

Scindia's exit brings to fore leadership issue in Cong

With the Congress losing its prominent young face Jyotiraditya Scindia, some leaders have raised apprehensions that his exit may trigger a wave of dissensions though the seniors insist all is not that bad in the party. His departure apparen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020