RS polls: Parimal Nathwani files nomination as ruling YSRC

Reliance Industries Limited senior group president Parimal Nathwani on Wednesday said his company Board would soon take a decision on the big-ticket investments in Andhra Pradesh that have been hanging fire for some years now. Talking to reporters after filing his nomination as the ruling YSR Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha biennial election from the state, Nathwani said Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani has recently discussed the pending projects with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"The proposals will be placed before the RIL Board for an appropriate decision," the senior group president added. As a Rajya Sabha member from the state, Nathwani promised he would strive to bring in investments into AP.

"I am in politics for the past 20 years, including 12 years as an MP. I have visited many countries and brought investments into Gujarat and later Jharkhand. I will now try to get investments to AP," he said.

Thanking chief minister Jagan for reposing faith in him and fielding him for Rajya Sabha for a third term, Nathwani said "I will prove I am the right person. I will work for the state and the party and fulfil their aspirations." Nathwani said he was proud to be part of the YSRC. The Chief Minister on February 29 discussed with Ambani, Reliance's partnership in the state government's schemes in education and health sectors when the latter called on him.

Ambani was accompanied by his son Ananth Ambani and Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani..

