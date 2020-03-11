Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Uber may restrict driver, passenger's access to platform

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:56 IST
Coronavirus: Uber may restrict driver, passenger's access to platform

Ride-hailing platform Uber has said that based on recommendations of local public health authorities, it may restrict driver's and passenger's access to the platform if they test positive for coronavirus. The number of coronavirus cases continues to climb globally, and 60 cases have been being reported in India. While its epicentre was in Wuhan in China, coronavirus has now claimed lives across countries including Iran and Italy.

"Uber will act on the guidance and recommendations of the local public health authorities who may ask that a rider's or driver's access to the Uber app be restricted," Uber said in an e-mailed statement. An Uber spokesperson said the company has formed a dedicated team of Uber operations, security and safety executives, guided by the advice of a global consulting public health expert, to respond as needed in each market where it operates in South Asia.

"We remain in constant contact with local public health authorities and will continue to follow their advice. We have also communicated their recommendations to our drivers," the spokesperson added. The company is supporting drivers and delivery people who are diagnosed with coronavirus or placed in quarantine by a public health authority.

"Drivers and delivery people in these situations will receive compensation for a period of up to 14 days. This has already begun in some markets and we are working to implement mechanisms to do this worldwide. We believe this is the right thing to do," Andrew Macdonald, senior vice-president (rides and platform) at Uber, said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Argentina, Colombia to isolate travelers from virus-hit nations

Argentina and Colombia on Wednesday announced that travelers from the countries worst-affected by the new coronavirus would be isolated to protect the wider population. Argentina was the first country in Latin America to register a coronavi...

COVID-19 'can be characterised as a pandemic': WHO chief

The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organisation said on WednesdayCOVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in GenevaWe hav...

Sweden registers first Nordic death from new coronavirus

Sweden on Wednesday reported its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials said, the first person in the Nordic region to die from the outbreak sweeping the globe. The victim was an elderly patient with an underlying illness be...

Jharkhand CM asks administration to provide financial

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has instructed the administration to help a 12-year-old kidney patient. Soren asked the officials to provide treatment to the girl under Asadhya Rog Upachar Yojana scheme for critical diseases, an offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020