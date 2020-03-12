Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB approves $129.4million loan to finance Namibia EGCSP

The programme has helped to provide much-needed liquidity, and enhanced investor confidence in Namibia said Abdoulaye Coulibaly, Director of the Governance and Public Financial Management Coordination Office told Board Members.

  • AfDB
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 08:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 08:23 IST
AfDB approves $129.4million loan to finance Namibia EGCSP
“There have been critical reforms in the areas of public procurement, public-private partnerships, investment facilitation, and small businesses and industrial development,” he said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank has approved a $129.4 million (ZAR 2.011 billion) loan to finance the Namibia Economic Governance and Competitiveness Support Programme, EGCSP.

Wednesday's approval builds on the achievements recorded over the past two years. These include a significant reduction in the country's budget deficit from 8.3% of GDP in 2015/16 to 4.8% in 2018/19; a decrease in the expenditure/GDP ratio from 40.2% in 2015/16 to 34.9% in 2018/19, and a major improvement in foreign reserves which stood at 4.6 months of import cover by end September 2019.

EGCSP aims to support the Namibian government's fiscal consolidation efforts, strengthening public financial management and public sector efficiency while laying a solid foundation for industrialization through support to critical business environment reforms.

The programme has helped to provide much-needed liquidity, and enhanced investor confidence in Namibia said Abdoulaye Coulibaly, Director of the Governance and Public Financial Management Coordination Office told Board Members.

"There have been critical reforms in the areas of public procurement, public-private partnerships, investment facilitation, and small businesses and industrial development," he said.

Guided by the country's Vision 2030, the 5th National Development Plan, the Harambee Prosperity Plan, and other sector policies and strategies, the government has embarked on wide-ranging public financial management and business environment reforms to address emerging challenges and the results are beginning to show.

Coulibaly said the Bank was satisfied with the government's progress under the first two phases of the programme, despite the significant economic challenges caused by declining commodity prices, persistent drought and subdued economic activity in Namibia's main trading partner economies.

The operation is aligned with the Bank's Country Strategy Paper for Namibia, two of the operational priorities of the Bank Group's Ten-Year Strategy; and the High 5 priorities, in particular, Industrialize Africa and Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

NBA to suspend season after Wednesday night

The NBA announced that it will suspend the season after the Wednesday night schedule until further notice as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonights schedule of games unti...

U.S. House Democrats unveil new coronavirus response bill

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled late on Wednesday legislation to give aid to individuals and families affected by the coronavirus outbreak.House Democratic leaders intend to hold a debate and vote on the measure as e...

Tokyo governor says no change to plan to hold Olympics from July 24

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday there has been no change to plans for Japan to hold the Summer Olympic Games from July 24.She said she believed there would not be an option for cancelling the Games, amid speculation it could be...

Syria's war in numbers

More than 380,000 dead, more than half of the population forced from their homes, and a country in ruins Syrias war, which started in March 2011, has been devastating. Here are some figures from the nine years of conflict Victims The Bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020