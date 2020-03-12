Grindr Announces Grindr Lite for Emerging Markets

Giving Users Greater Access to the LGBTQ Community, Resources, and Health and Safety Services LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grindr today announced the rollout of Grindr Lite, a streamlined version of the Grindr app for users in emerging markets who want the core Grindr experience but may be prevented due to an older or slower device, or a limited data plan. This is yet another step toward Grindr's mission to empower and connect the LGBTQ community worldwide. Grindr Lite users will enjoy the fundamental features of the classic Grindr app, including the Grindr cascade, profile and picture browsing, and in-app messaging. It uses less data, takes up less storage space, and loads faster than the main app. In addition, safety and security aspects of the application are available to Grindr Lite users, including features such as PIN and Discreet App Icon, which provides users the ability to disguise the famous icon on their phone as something less conspicuous. If they are located in countries with limited LGBTQ rights, the app will also not display users' distance as a safety measure.

"As we work to empower and improve the lives of the LGBTQ community on a global scale, Grindr Lite helps connect people with less bandwidth across the world that may not be able to otherwise," said Jack Harrison-Quinana, Director of Grindr for Equality and VP of Social Impact at Grindr. "It's also imperative that gay, bi, and trans people everywhere can connect with one another and have access to the health and safety resources they need, and we're proud to support that through Grindr Lite." For those in countries where it's unsafe to be queer or where LGBTQ resources are difficult to come by, Grindr Lite also provides greater access to the health and safety services maintained by Grindr for Equality, Grindr's global advocacy platform for LGBTQ rights, which include in-app HIV testing reminders, India's first-ever online LGBTQ help tool, and a Sexual Health Resource Center that is available in more than 70 languages. Grindr has also recently announced making the Discreet App Icon feature available to all users in the Security section of the Grindr app settings page, which includes a Holistic Security Guide, which encompasses multiple areas of user safety such as: 1) digital security; 2) personal safety; and 3) emotional well-being.

Grindr Lite is now available in the following countries: Malaysia, India, Vietnam, Angola, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Benin, Bermuda, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Fiji, Cabon, Georgia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Senegal, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Sudan Tajikistan, Togo, Trinidad & Tobago, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Additional countries are expected to be added soon. ABOUT GRINDR FOR EQUALITY Grindr for Equality (G4E) is an initiative within Grindr focused on the ever-evolving mission to promote justice, health, safety, and more for LGBTQ+ individuals around the globe. G4E works with health, digital rights and LGBTQ/human rights organizations as well as local community leaders and queer activists to find ways of using the Grindr app, technology and platform to mobilize, inform, protect and empower Grindr users.

G4E has played an important role in a number of LGTBQ+ related causes including helping to advance legalized same sex marriage in the US and Australia; making Grindr safer for users in places where it's not safe to be out, such as the Middle East/North Africa region; and more recently leading the initiative to make Grindr more trans-inclusive. Jack Harrison-Quintana, Director for Grindr for Equality, has been named one of Fast Company's 2016 Top 100 Most Creative People in Business and one of Foreign Policy Magazine's Top Global Thinkers. ABOUT GRINDR With over 4.5 million daily active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of users' daily lives globally since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable all users to connect to the world around them. Grindr encompasses a diverse and passionate team fueled by an endless curiosity, a commitment to our users, and a respectful and collaborative work environment. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

