Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB to provide $200 million to support strained supply chains in fight against COVID-19

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Thursday it will make available 200 million dollars for companies manufacturing and distributing medicines and other items needed to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 11:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 11:59 IST
ADB to provide $200 million to support strained supply chains in fight against COVID-19
The funds will be made available through ADB's supply chain finance programme. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Thursday it will make available 200 million dollars for companies manufacturing and distributing medicines and other items needed to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Companies manufacturing and distributing products, including medicines and personal protective equipment, are increasingly strained as production and distribution ramp-up to address COVID-19.

The support from ADB, working in partnership with commercial banks, will provide such companies in Asia and the Pacific with additional working capital to meet expansion and other requirements. "The support will target companies in the supply chain that are critical to fighting the virus," said ADB's Head of Trade and Supply Chain Finance Steven Beck. "We are looking to support companies that want to ramp up production and therefore need to engage suppliers," he added.

Given that a single pool of supply chain finance is typically used for a subsequent delivery over a period of 120 to 180 days, the 200 million dollar facility could support more than 400 million dollars of financing over the next 12 months. A total of 50:50 risk sharing from partner commercial banks could boost support under the facility to 800 million dollars over the same period.

The funds will be made available through ADB's supply chain finance programme and provided to selected companies within weeks. ADB said it is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on trade finance and is in regular contact with client banks to assess whether additional support is required. ADB's response to COVID-19 to date includes two million dollars announced on February 7 to enhance detection, prevention and response in China and the Greater Mekong Subregion; another two million dollars announced on February 26 to support response in all its developing members; and an 18.6 million dollar private-sector loan signed on February 25 to Wuhan, China-based pharmaceutical distributor Jointown Pharmaceutical Group to support the continued supply of essential medicines and personal protective equipment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Follow Health Ministry's advisory, avoid large gatherings: Sports Ministry to NSFs, including BCCI

The Sports ministry has asked all national federations, including the BCCI, to follow the Health Ministrys advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events keeping in mind the novel coronavirus pandemic. Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Ju...

Motor racing-Hamilton slams F1 for holding Australia GP despite virus

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday it was shocking that the season-opening Australian Grand Prix could go ahead amid the threat of the coronavirus and suggested organisers had put financial concerns ahead of peoples health...

Qatar's Black Cat Engineering ties up with TCS for digital transformation

IT firm TCS on Thursday said it has partnered with Qatar-based Black Cat Engineering Construction BCEC to provide digital solutions and innovation strategy. Tata Consultancy Services...has been selected by BCEC..as the strategic partner to...

Chhattisgarh: STF constable shoots self with service weapon

A Special Task Force STF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district on Thursday, a police official said. Constable Ramaram Swami shot himself with his service rifle in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020