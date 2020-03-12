Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex crashes over 2,700 pts; Nifty falls below 9,700

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 13:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 13:14 IST
Sensex crashes over 2,700 pts; Nifty falls below 9,700

Equity benchmark Sensex crashed over 2,700 points and the broader Nifty sank below 9,700 (intra-day) on Thursday, wiping off over Rs 9 lakh crore worth investor wealth, after WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic, spiking fears of a global economic recession. After opening around 1,200 points lower, equities continued their downward spiral, with domestic BSE Sensex plummeting 2,707.39 points to 32,990.01 in morning session.

The 30-share index was trading 2,267.21 points, or 6.35 per cent, lower at 33,430.19 at 1230 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty hit a low of 9,648.65, cracking 809.75 points. It was trading 658.55 points, or 6.30 per cent, down at 9,799.85.

The rupee plunged up to 82 paise to 74.50 against US dollar in morning session. It, however, pared some losses, quoting 46 paise down at 74.14. The carnage on Dalal Street eroded investor wealth worth Rs 9,15,113 crore, taking the total m-cap to Rs 1,27,98,444.93 crore on the BSE.

The m-cap of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 1,37,13,558.72 crore at the end of trading on Wednesday. The day's selloff was triggered after the World Health Organization (WHO), late Wednesday night, termed the the new coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, and expressed deep concern over the "alarming levels of inaction".

Following the announcement, US President Donald Trump suspended all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, to the US for the next 30 days to stop the spread of the virus. Brent crude oil futures were around 4 per cent down at USD 34.37 per barrel, after the travel ban.

All Sensex components were trading in the red. Axis Bank was the top loser, tanking over 10 per cent, followed by SBI, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, M&M, Bajaj Auto and Titan. According to traders, volatility peaked in global markets after WHO's announcement describing the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

Besides selloff in global equities, massive plunge in international oil prices and depreciating rupee added to investor concerns, they added. Incessant foreign fund outflow also spooked market participants, traders said.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,515.38 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai dropped over 1.50 per cent, Hong Kong 3.50 per cent, Seoul 3.80 per cent and Tokyo cracked up to 4.40 per cent.

In overnight trade, the Dow fell into a bear market, and futures pointed Thursday to another rout in New York and Europe. "Globally, a fall of 20 per cent from the recent peak is normally considered as a bear market. However, the definition does not hold good in India. Given its high beta, Indian markets have corrected by 25-30 per cent number of times as recovered quite quickly to resume the uptrend," said Gaurav Dua, Sr Vp, Head – Capital Market Strategy & Investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

COVID-19 has claimed over 4,200 lives and infected more than 117,330 people across 107 countries and territories. China remains the hardest-hit with over 80,000 infections and 3,000 deaths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Cineworld could breach debt terms in worst case virus scenario

Cinema operator Cineworld could breach the terms of its existing debt arrangements under a worst case scenario for the impact of the coronavirus over the next few months, the company said in its annual results release on Thursday.It said th...

Motor racing-WEC cancels Sebring race after US travel clampdown

The World Endurance Championship WEC has canceled next weeks Sebring 1,000 Miles race in Florida after the United States imposed restrictions on travel from Europe for 30 days amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The WEC said that a...

Western Himalayan region likely to receive rain, says IMD

Western Himalayan region is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours, predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Thursday. Thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty wind is also likely over Weste...

IBC led to recovery of just 10% of defaulted loans in non-major cos: Ramesh

The insolvency and bankruptcy law has resulted in recovery of just 10 percent of defaulted loans in case of companies other than the seven big ones referred for resolution, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in Rajya Sabha on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020