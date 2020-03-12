Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE slides past Brexit lows as airlines sink

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 15:12 IST
FTSE slides past Brexit lows as airlines sink

London's stock market fell past 2016 Brexit referendum lows on Thursday as a shock U.S. ban on European travellers sent shares in already hard-pressed British Airways and other airlines down by almost another 10%.

The bluechip FTSE 100, at one point, slid past 2016 lows to touch levels not seen since the height of the European debt crisis in 2012. The index was last down 5.8% at 5535.54 points, with all the stocks trading in the red.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Although the United Kingdom was spared from the travel restrictions, fears were widespread over its impact on the travel sector. Shares of British Airways, EasyJet and WIZZ Air, which have already had to axe flights to and from Italy, fell between 6% and 10%.

Symbolic of the extent of economic damage from the outbreak, cinema operator Cineworld shed more than 30% as it said that in the worst-case scenario, the outbreak could cast doubt over it ability "to continue as a going concern." The FTSE index has shed about 28% since its January peak, as the heavy blow from the outbreak shook investor confidence despite the Bank of England's emergency move to cut interest rates by 50 basis points and the UK government's 30 billion-pound ($39 billion) stimulus plan.

"Each time that you've seen stimulus announced, any rebound has been very short-lived," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG. "That's because you can't cure someone of a virus and the need to quarantine by giving them cheaper interest rates, or quantitive easing." The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday, followed by Trump's travel bank that sparked an end to the longest bull run in U.S. stock market history, sinking the Dow Jones Industrial Average index into bear market territory.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting on Thursday at which he is expected to approve moving to the "delay phase" of the coronavirus response. Oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc slipped between 3% and 5%, as oil prices took another blow from the dramatic moves by Trump.

Among other stocks, specialist pension provider Just Group slipped 5.2% after posting lower annual profit hurt by tough operating environment. Shopping mall operator Intu Properties slid 15.5% as it flagged doubts over its continuity and posted wider annual loss hurt by decline in real estate valuations against a tough retail backdrop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Maha legislators allowed to keep driver at govt expenses

Mumbai, Mar 12 PTIMembers of the Maharashtra Legislature will now be allowed to keep a driver at government expenses. Thestate Assembly on Thursdayamended the Maharashtra LegislatureMembers Salaries and Allowances Act to provide the facilit...

Bitcoin plummets as cryptocurrencies suffer in market turmoil

Bitcoin plummeted on Thursday amid wild volatility, with traders citing a sell-off across global markets as fears of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic take hold. The biggest cryptocurrency slumped as much as 24 during mornin...

What you need to know about the coronavirus today

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak today Closing U.S. borders to EuropeAfter being criticised for his governments response to the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out all the stops on Wednesda...

Witchcraft beliefs blamed for halting drive to end FGM in Guinea

By Emma Batha LONDON, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Belief in witchcraft is hampering efforts to eradicate female genital mutilation FGM in Guinea where almost all girls are cut, campaigners said on Tuesday.Aminata Bah, who underwen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020