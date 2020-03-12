Siemens to deploy Infosys' digital learning and talent

Infosys on Thursday announced that it has been selected by Siemens to deploy Wingspan, the Bengaluru-headquartered company's digital learning and talent transformation platform. The company-wide deployment will provide employees a personalised learning experience and make it possible for them, among many other useful features, to track their progress and successes, according to an Infosys statement.

"Infosys will support Siemens to stay ahead of the curve through a highly effective learning experience platform, while leveraging and simplifying the existing learning technology ecosystem", it said. Wingspan will provide a next generation, cloud-based talent and learning experience platform with features like mobile access to enable learning anytime and anywhere, the statement said..

