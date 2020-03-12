Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airtel acquires 10 pc stake in fitness start-up Spectacom Global

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:03 IST
Airtel acquires 10 pc stake in fitness start-up Spectacom Global

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it has acquired a strategic stake in Spectacom Global under its Airtel Start-up Accelerator Program that supports early-stage start-ups in India. In a regulatory filing, Bharti Airtel said the transaction is an "indirect acquisition of 10 per cent equity stake through wholly-owned subsidiary".

"Acquisition of the equity shares of investee company is done at mutually agreed valuation. The said valuation is not disclosed herein due to reasons of confidentiality," it added. Spectacom, which produces digital content that allows people across languages, geographies and fitness levels to connect with each other and explore health and fitness training programmes, is the brainchild of Adnan Adeeb and Zeba Zaidi -- creators of the Devils Circuit military-style obstacle races.

Spectacom is the second company to join the Airtel Start-up Accelerator Program after Bengaluru-based Vahan. "Airtel will work closely with Spectacom to help increase awareness and adoption of its cutting age health and fitness platform and encourage individuals to overcome mental barriers and achieve their full potential," Airtel said in a statement.

Spectacom will cater to India's growing interest in staying fitter and healthier by creating training and nutrition videos along with live extreme sporting events, it added. It will also carry the exclusive digital rights for promotion of all content for brand Devils Circuit, including the new seasons of its popular shows, The College Frenzy & The Corporate Challenge, the statement said.

"We believe that X Sports, which are all about fitness, aligns beautifully with our brand. Thanks to the deep penetration of mobile internet in India, the potential to grow the adoption of Devils Circuit style X Sports amongst India's youth is immense," Bharti Airtel Chief Product Officer Adarsh Nair said. This also fits into Airtel's strong focus on connecting with the youth and providing them digital platforms to fulfil their aspirations, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

BJP won't stake claim to form government in MP: Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the BJP will not stake claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh. Reacting to rumours that Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government wont be able to complete its ...

Canada at risk from Russian, Chinese interference - security committee

Canadas democracy is at risk from interference by China and Russia, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus government must do more to build up its defenses, a special security body said on Thursday.The national security and intelligence committ...

Programmes to mark 3 years of Adityanath govt likely to be cancelled due to coronavirus

All the scheduled programmes to celebrate the completion of three years of Yogi Adityanath government on March 19 might possibly get cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, said sources.According to sources, the government had planned va...

Lakshya Sen bows out of All England Championship

Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen was knocked out of the All England Championships after losing in straight games to Victor Axelsen here on Thursday. Lakshay went down to the world number seven Dane 17-21 18-21 in a hard fought second roun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020