Left Menu
Development News Edition

IATA urges 'emergency measures' for airlines after US travel ban

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 00:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 00:39 IST
IATA urges 'emergency measures' for airlines after US travel ban

The global aviation association warned Thursday a US-imposed trans-Atlantic travel ban would further hurt an industry already hard-hit by the coronavirus crisis, insisting airlines needed "emergency measures" to get through. US President Donald Trump has announced a shock 30-day ban on travel from mainland Europe over the coronavirus pandemic.

The move, which sent airline stocks into free fall Thursday, "will create enormous cash-flow pressures for airlines," Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), warned in a statement. "Airlines will need emergency measures to get through this crisis," he insisted.

He pointed out that airlines were already struggling with the severe impact of the pandemic, which has so far infected more than 127,000 people globally and killed over 4,600, according to an AFP tally. On March 5, IATA estimated that the crisis could wipe out some USD 113 billion in airline industry, but the organisation stressed that that estimate did not include the severe measures the US and other governments, including Israel, Kuwait and Spain, have since put in place.

The US measures "will add to this financial pressure," the organisation said, pointing out that the total value of air travel between the US and Europe's Schengen area last year was $20.6 billion. The markets facing the heaviest impact, it said were the US-Germany market, valued at USD 4.0 billion, followed by US-France at USD 3.5 billion and US-Italy at USD 2.9 billion.

"We have already seen Flybe go under," de Juniac said, referring to the British regional airline that collapsed earlier this month. "And this latest blow could push others in the same direction," he warned.

Low-cost airline Norwegian Air which runs transatlantic flights from several European countries said Thursday it was laying off over half its staff due to the US travel ban and coronavirus outbreak. IATA pointed out that the World Health Organization had advised that any travel restrictions that significantly interfere with international traffic "should be "proportionate to the public health risk, be short in duration and be reconsidered regularly." De Juniac urged the US and other countries to follow the WHO guidance.

He also insisted that "governments should be looking at all possible means to assist the industry through these extreme circumstances." "Extending lines of credit, reducing infrastructure costs, lightening the tax burden are all measures that governments will need to explore," he said. "Air transport is vital, but without a lifeline from governments we will have a sectoral financial crisis piled on top of the public health emergency," he warned..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Jazz G Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell is the second member of the Utah Jazz to test positive for the coronavirus. The team confirmed Thursday morning that a second Jazz player had tested positive for the virus, but did not identify the player. The All-Star guar...

US stocks tumble in latest rout over virus

Wall Street stocks sunk deep into the red Thursday afternoon as the economic toll from the coronavirus mounts, amplifying worries about a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,850 points, or 7.9 percent, to 21,...

New York Fed says to offer USD 1.5 trillion in cash this week

The US central bank announced on Thursday a massive increase to its cash injections into American financial markets to quell the growing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Fed, which has ramped up short-term fundin...

Soccer-United sink Linz in empty stadium, Basel stun Frankfurt

Manchester United took a big step towards the Europa League quarter-finals by thrashing Austrian side LASK Linz 5-0 on Thursday in their last 16 first-leg tie at an empty Linzer Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.Striker Odion Ighalo f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020