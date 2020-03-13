Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Plunging Wall Street stocks end record bull run

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 01:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 01:55 IST
US STOCKS-Plunging Wall Street stocks end record bull run

Wall Street tanked on Thursday, slamming the book on the longest-ever U.S. bull market after new travel restrictions to curb the coronavirus spread spooked investors and rattled world markets. President Donald Trump's Europe travel ban, announced late Wednesday, sent all three major U.S. stock indexes into a tailspin, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq confirming their first bear market since the financial crisis.

The blue chip Dow suffered its worst one-day loss since October 1987's "Black Monday." The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have lost over a quarter of their value since reaching record closing highs just 16 sessions ago, as nations around the world grapple with how to contain the fast-moving coronavirus and its economic effects.

A bear market is confirmed when an index sinks 20% or more below its most recent closing high. "The continued negative action in the market is telling us whatever's been done so far hasn't been enough," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. "People can't point to a tangible outcome that's going to restore normal daily life, so uncertainty remains.

"Prominent organizations, educational institutions and even sports leagues are foregoing events out of caution," Sroka added. "Leading institutions around the world are setting the tone. We're cautious because they're telling us to be cautious." Trump's sweeping travel restrictions, limiting flights from continental Europe to the United States, sent European shares to a near four-year low and slammed airline stocks, already battered by the spread of COVID-19.

On Wall Street, airlines plummeted 19.6%. Boeing Co fell another 18.1% as J.P.Morgan abandoned its long-term backing for the company's shares, setting the planemaker on course for its worst week ever.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates for the second time this month at the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy scheduled for next week. U.S. Treasury yields tumbled as anticipation grew for aggressive easing on the part of the Fed.

The New York Federal Reserve announced on Thursday that it would introduce $1.5 trillion in new repo operations this week. "Any government action that has dollars tied to it that's actionable for the banking system would be viewed as a positive," Sroka said. "But what the market is looking for is tangible evidence that the government is trying to stave off a recession."

Interest rate-sensitive bank shares dropped 10.5%, while corporate credit worries hit bond fund prices as companies began to draw on credit lines. The CBOE Volatility index, a gauge of investor anxiety, shot up to levels not seen since November 2008, the height of the financial crisis.

The Trump travel ban also hit oil prices, sending front-month Brent crude down 8.6%. Oil prices were already under pressure after Saudi Arabia and Russia vowed to boost production, flooding the market with supply despite plummeting demand. The S&P 500 Energy index lost 12.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,352.6 points, or 9.99%, to 21,200.62, the S&P 500 lost 260.74 points, or 9.51%, to 2,480.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 750.25 points, or 9.43%, to 7,201.80. All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 closed sharply lower.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 23.77-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 17.69-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 336 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 3 new highs and 1,573 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 18.54 billion shares, compared with the 12.49 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-U.S. coronavirus stimulus package stuck in Congress over paid sick leave

As schools close, offices clear out, and sporting events are canceled across the United States, a familiar Washington problem - partisan gridlock - threatened on Thursday to derail the U.S. governments ability to contain the economic damage...

Coronavirus poses new challenge to Trump's re-election bid

President Donald Trump faced one of the gravest threats of his political career as the coronavirus pandemic spread, leaving fellow Republicans to worry that the White Houses response and the hit to the economy would harm his re-election pro...

Titans release veterans LB Wake, RB Lewis

The Tennessee Titans released linebacker Cameron Wake and running back Dion Lewis on Thursday. Wake, 38, appeared in nine games and registered four tackles and 2.5 sacks during his first season with the Titans in 2019.The five-time Pro Bowl...

Baseball-MLB to delay start of season over coronavirus outbreak

Major League Baseball on Thursday said it will delay its 2020 seasons opening day by at least two weeks and halt spring training due to the coronavirus, joining other North American leagues whose seasons have been disrupted by the pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020