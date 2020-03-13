Ready to take any action as required, says Sebi amid steep mkt volatility

Sebi on Friday said the regulator and stock exchanges are prepared to "take any action" as required to deal with market volatility, hours after trading was halted for 45 minutes. Over the last few days, the Indian stock market has been moving in tandem with other global markets due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. This has also resulted in fear of an economic slowdown and recent fall in global crude prices, Sebi said in a statement.

"Sebi and stock exchanges are prepared to take suitable actions as may be required," the regulator said. Further, it said the fall in the Indian indices has been significantly lower than the stock market in other countries..

