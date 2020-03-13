Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian equities plunge 20 pc in less than 45 days on coronavirus concerns

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 15:13 IST
Indian equities plunge 20 pc in less than 45 days on coronavirus concerns

Indian stocks have slumped nearly 20 per cent in less than 45 days as concerns over coronavirus pandemic dampened investor sentiments worldwide, including in major European markets and the US. Data compiled by Sebi showed that China's Shanghai Composite declined just 1.78 per cent while the decline in other key Asian markets was in the range of 7-15 per cent.

The figures are based on comparison between closing levels on January 31 and March 12 -- the period during which coronavirus infections became more pronounced across geographies, including India. Over the last few days, the Indian stock market has been moving in tandem with other global markets owing to concerns relating to coronavirus pandemic, resultant fear of economic slowdown and fall in international crude prices.

However, Sebi said that fall in the Indian indices has been significantly lower than the stock market in other countries. Indian equity benchmark Sensex plunged by 19.51 per cent and the broader Nifty sank 19.83 per cent, much lower than France's CAC, which plummeted 36.35 per cent, Russia's RTS (36.3 per cent), Brazil's Bovespa (36.2 per cent) and Germany's DAX (29.43 per cent).

Further, the FTSE 100 index of the UK dived by over 28 per cent, US' Dow Jones declined 25 per cent and Nasdaq over 21 per cent. Interestingly, drop in Asian markets has been lower than European and the US.

Chinese market has slipped just 1.78 per cent even as epicentre of the outbreak was the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 7.61 per cent, Taiwan's Taiex (9.33 per cent), South Korea's Kospi (13.43 per cent) and Singapore's Strait Times (15.06 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) also said that the regulator and stock exchanges are prepared to "take any action" as required to deal with market volatility, hours after trading was halted for 45 minutes. On Friday, the Sensex plummeted over 3,200 points and the Nifty sank 966 points and hit their lower circuit limits, in opening session. Following this, stock exchanges halted trading for 45 minutes.

Later, the broader market recovered from the day's low and the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty were trading 2 per cent higher. On Thursday, the broader markets fell by more than 8 per cent..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The Bulgarian parliament voted unanimously on Friday to declare a state of emergency until April 13 to contain the spread of coronavirus after the number of confirmed cases in the country more than tripled to 23.The Balkan country confirmed...

Government enjoined by Constitution to protect human rights

As March marks Human Rights Month, the government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to advancing and protecting human rights.Government is enjoined by the Constitution to advance and to protect, without fear or favor, peoples democra...

Soccer-Top flight French domestic club soccer suspended until further notice

Frances top flight Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 domestic soccer club tournaments will be suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus health crisis, the leagues organisers said on Friday.The French domestic soccer cancellation marks the lat...

Scientists detail first known person-to-person transmission of coronavirus in US

Scientists have detailed the first known locally-transmitted case in the US of the novel coronavirus infection, COVID-19, tracing it to a man who contracted the disease from his wife travelling from Wuhan, China. According to the researc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020