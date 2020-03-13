Left Menu
Govt to bring National Fisheries Policy for holistic development of sector: Giriraj

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:06 IST
The government plans to bring out a National Fisheries Policy for holistic development of the sector which is growing at an annual rate of 8 per cent, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said in Rajya Sabha. The government will take care of the interest of traditional fishermen while framing the policy, Singh, the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said while replying to supplementary questions during Question Hour.

"Government of India envisages to bring out a National Fisheries Policy for holistic development of the fisheries sector," the minister said, adding that the sector is growing at a rate of 8 per cent annually. The policy would focus on bringing new technology and ways to deal with threat from cyclones as part of the overall objective to improve income of fishermen, Singh said.

The proposed policy would incorporate the provisions of the existing National Policy on Marine Fisheries 2017. It would have provisions for sub-sectors of inland fisheries, aquaculture, mariculture including elements of post-harvest. "Given the cross-cutting nature of various fisheries sub-sectors, it is considered that an integrated National Fisheries Policy would better serve the public interest rather than individual sub-sector wise policies," Singh said.

The minister said allocation of fund to boost the sector would depend on sectoral needs and priorities. Singh highlighted that the government has allocated Rs 560 crore for continuation of Blue Revolution scheme during 2020-21 fiscal for undertaking various ongoing fisheries development programmes.

The government had created the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) during 2018-19 with a fund size of Rs 7,522.48 crore spread over a period of five years. The fund provides finance at concessional rates to states and its entities, including private sector, for development of fisheries infrastructure facilities in marine and inland fisheries sectors. Moreover, the government in Union Budget for 2019-20 announced a new scheme called Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for the sector.

The ministry has formulated PMSSY scheme which envisages a total investment of about Rs 20,050 crore, which includes central, states and beneficiary shares over a period of five years, with effect from 2020-21..

