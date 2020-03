ICICI Bank on Friday said its board has approved investing Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank

"This investment is likely to result in ICICI Bank Ltd holding in excess of 5 per cent shareholding in Yes Bank," the lender said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.