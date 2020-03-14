`No passenger on two Dubai-Pune flights had been to high-risk

Left Menu
  PTI
  • |
  Pune
  • |
  Updated: 14-03-2020 16:24 IST
  • |
  Created: 14-03-2020 16:24 IST
None of the passengers who arrived here by two Dubai-Pune flights on Saturday had traveled to any of the seven high-risk coronavirus-hit countries in the last few weeks, an official said. More than 110 passengers were on-board the flights operated by SpiceJet and Air India Express.

The "high-risk nations", which have reported a large number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus, are China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany. The Pune district administration had on Thursday announced that passengers of Dubai-Pune flights would be placed under "institutional quarantine", irrespective of whether they show any symptoms of the virus, if they had visited any of the high-risk countries after February 15.

"The SpiceJet and Air India flights from Dubai arrived at the Pune International Airport in the early hours of Saturday with 112 passengers on board of both the flights. "Onchecking their travel history, we found that none of the passengers had traveled to the seven high-risk countries after February 15," the official said.

All the passengers were screened and no one was found with symptoms of the disease. "However, one passenger approached us and told that he has a cough and cold. The passenger has been sent to (civic- run) Naidu Hospital and quarantined," said the official.

He added that all other passengers on both the flights have been asked to remain in quarantine at home. There are at present 10 confirmed coronavirus patients in Pune..

