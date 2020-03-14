Left Menu
UPASI conducts first level screening of Teas for awards

The first level screening of teas for the The 16th edition of The Golden Leaf India Awards (TGLIA) was held on Saturday in Coonoor in Nilgiris District. The competition has received 132 entries from 41 Estates/Companies from different agro-climatic regions of Nilgiris, Wayanad, Anaimalais, Travancore, High Ranges, other minor tea growing regions and from Bough Leaf Factories.

Southern Tea Competition (TGLIA) conceived by United Planters of Association of Southern India (UPASI) in collaboration with Tea Board of India is an annual feature and the competition has helped immensely showcase the quality teas of various regions of South India the world over. This event generated an intense competition among the six tea growing regions to produce quality teas, TGLIA Organising Commitee Convener Arun Kumar said in a statement.

A seven-member panel representing leading packeteers and brokers evaluated the teas that had entered the competition. The process of selecting the best teas from various agro-climatic regions is based on a multi-layer screening process using a scoring system that capture the various quality attributes of tea such as dry leaf appearance, infused or spent leaf appearance, liquor attributes such as colour, taste lavour, briskness and strength in an objective manner.

The teas qualifying for the first level of screening will also be screened for pesticide residue parameters and heavy metals in the NABL accredited laboratory of UPASI Tea Research Foundation. The special auction for TGLIA Competition teas will be held on March 31, coinciding with the 14th sale of Tea Trade Association of Cochin, according to the statement..

