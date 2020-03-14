Taking care of guests and associates while responding to coronavirus challenge: Marriott

Hospitality firms around the world including global hospitality Major Marriott International are taking a slew of measures to control the spread of coronavirus and are working on taking care of their guests and associates. Marriott International said it is taking care of its guests and associates as it faces the challenge of responding to the coronavirus which has been declared pandemic.

"Please know that we are vigilantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation around the clock and have precautions in place to ensure a healthy stay at any of our hotels across the globe," Marriott International President and CEO Arne Sorenson said in an email message to Marriott Bonvoy programme members. In this climate, "we know travel may not be your first thought, but I want you to know the safety of our guests and associates is our top priority," he added.

Marriott is closely monitoring the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local health agencies for the latest developments related to COVID-19 and following the guidance of government and public health officials, Sorenson said. "We are reinforcing these agencies' recommendations on the appropriate health and safety measures with our own hotel management teams and the hotel operators in our portfolio," he added.

Marriott hotels around the world are working to ensure that they meet the latest guidance from the CDC and WHO on hygiene and cleaning, Sorenson said. "Our hotels' health and safety measures are designed to address a broad spectrum of viruses, including COVID-19, and cover everything from handwashing hygiene and cleaning product specifications to the guest room and common area cleaning procedures," he added.

Given the impact of COVID-19 Marriott has been adapting its cancellation policy over the past several weeks to the evolving nature of this epidemic and it is updating the policy to provide customers the most flexibility it can offer during these challenging times, Sorenson said. Expressing that it is also taking all steps to ensure the safety of its guests and employees, Chalet Hotels said it is tackling the situation diligently.

"The prime concern is the health and safety of our guests and employees. We have put in place strict measures to monitor and undertake any preventive action, where necessary," Chalet Hotels MD & CEO Sanjay Sethi said. Avani Hotels & Resorts also said that it is closely monitoring the global situation and is actively taking steps to mitigate the impact and spread of COVID-19.

"Our greatest priority is that our guests and team members feel safe and secure at our hotels," Minor International Group CEO Dillip Rajakarier said. On the steps being undertaken, Rajakarier said, everyone, including guests and team members, has easy access to health stations with hand wipes, hygiene gel, and temperature readers. All team members undergo temperature screening each day to ensure a healthy work environment.

All public areas, as well as the back-of-house, are regularly and thoroughly cleaned to the highest standards, paying special attention to high-touch areas such as door handles among others, he added.

