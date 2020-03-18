Left Menu
Development News Edition

China expels American journalists over escalating spat with U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 01:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 00:18 IST
China expels American journalists over escalating spat with U.S.
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China announced early on Wednesday that it was retaliating against U.S. restrictions on Chinese journalists, with actions that include rescinding the press credentials of American correspondents with the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. The move escalates a tit-for-tat between China and the United States over resident foreign media that saw Washington this month slash the number of Chinese nationals permitted to work at the U.S. offices of major Chinese state-owned media outlets.

In a statement released in the early hours of Wednesday, China's foreign ministry said U.S. citizens who work as journalists for the three organizations and whose press credentials expire by the end of this year must hand back their press cards within ten days and would not be permitted to work in mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau. It was not immediately clear how many journalists would be affected.

China also said that "in the spirit of reciprocity," the China branches of Voice of America, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and Time magazine must "declare in written form information about their staff, finance, operation and real estate in China." China also said it will take further "reciprocal measures against American journalists", without giving specifics.

"We unequivocally condemn any action by China to expel U.S. reporters," said Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron in a statement. "The Chinese government's decision is particularly regrettable because it comes in the midst of an unprecedented global crisis when clear and reliable information about the international response to COVID-19 is essential." Representatives from the New York Times, owned by the New York Times Co, and News Corp-owned Wall Street Journal could not immediately be reached for comment.

Beijing said the moves "are entirely necessary and reciprocal countermeasures that China is compelled to take in response to the unreasonable oppression the Chinese media organizations experience in the United States." U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at a State Department news conference that the move would deprive the world and the Chinese people of information in "incredibly challenging" times brought about by the coronavirus.

"This is unfortunate... I hope they'll reconsider," he said. In cutting the number of Chinese nationals permitted to work for state media firms in the United States this month, Washington said it was retaliating for what it called Beijing's "long-standing intimidation and harassment of journalists".

Last month, Beijing expelled three Wall Street Journal correspondents, including two Americans and an Australian. "The action taken against The Journal correspondents is an extreme and obvious attempt by the Chinese authorities to intimidate foreign news organizations by taking retribution against their China-based correspondents," said the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China in a statement at the time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WTI oil price slides to lowest in 17 years

Benchmark WTI oil slumped to the lowest level since 2003 to just above USD 25 per barrel as the coronavirus slashes global demand for crudeWTI slid to USD 25.08 per barrel at one point before recovering slightly to trade at USD 25.55, down ...

4 passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp deboarded from train

Four Germany-returned passengers with home quarantine stamp on their hands were de-boarded from the Bandra Terminus-Delhi Garibrath Express train at Palghar station, around 100 kms from Mumbai, on Wednesday after co-passengers raised an ala...

103-year-old Iran woman survives coronavirus: report

A 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered after being infected with the new coronavirus, state media reported, despite overwhelming evidence the elderly are most at risk from the disease. The unnamed woman had been hospitalised in the cent...

BRIEF-IKEA Denmark Says All Stores Are Temporarily Closed Due To Coronavirus

March 18 Reuters - IKEA DENMARK SAYS ALL PHYSICAL STORES ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED Source text in Danish httpswww.ikea.comdkdastoressammen-passer-vi-pa-hinanden-pubd1bb7e20 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020