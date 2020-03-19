SIS puts in place 4-stage graded response system for biz continuity in India amid Covid-19 outbreak

Security and Intelligence Services (India) on Thursday said it has put in place a four-stage graded response system to tackle the dynamic and evolving nature of the novel coronavirus pandemic. "Covid-19 has started affecting India a bit late compared to other countries, but at SIS we have had the benefit of learning from our group companies in Singapore and Australia on the communication and prevention protocols to ensure that our employees and customers are supported and cared for," the company said in a filing to BSE. The company is prepared well ahead with the continuity plans, it said adding that the graded action plan covers all 4 dimensions of our business.

The company said that it has done a 360-degree communication covering online and offline media to ensure that its employees are aware of the measures to keep themselves, their family and the society safe. "Training cascaded down to the billing employees who, apart from the safety and precautions orientation, are being trained on additional services needed by customers," it said.

The company "is the first port of call for customers as they are having additional service needs whether on security or facility management and we have geared up our training and procurement engines to support the customers." The firm said that it has created 20 security hubs and 10 facility management hubs at major metros and network cities for aggregating supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) for servicing our customers. "Our finance and supply chain teams are working overtime to meet the enhanced demand for sanitation and cleaning products and PPE," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.